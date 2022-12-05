Last Updated:

Poll Of Exit Polls Predicts Huge Win For BJP In Gujarat; Where Do Congress & AAP Stand?

With voting over and counting scheduled for December 8 in Gujarat, the Poll of Polls predicted new innings for the Bharatiya Janata Party in the state on Monday

Sudeshna Singh
Gujarat Exit Polls

With voting over and counting scheduled for December 8 in Gujarat, the Poll of Polls predicted new innings for the Bharatiya Janata Party in the state on Monday. As per the predictions, despite going all out with campaigns, the Aam Aadmi Party will fail to leave a dent in the prospects of the BJP, and in fact, will fall short against Congress.

Overall, there are 182 seats in Gujarat out of which 13 constituencies are reserved for Scheduled Castes and 27 for the Scheduled Tribes. The first phase of Gujarat Assembly polls was held on 1 December on 89 seats spread across 19 districts in Saurashtra-Kutch and southern parts of the state.

The second phase was held on December 5 on the remaining 93 Assembly seats across Ahmedabad, Vadodara, and other central and northern Gujarat regions. In the first phase, the voter turnout was 63.3%, while in the second phase it was 65% (till 5 pm).

Poll of Polls

The PMARQ Exit Poll has predicted that Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel-led BJP is likely to cross the majority mark and is projected to win 128-148 in the 182-member Assembly. On the other hand, Congress is predicted to bag 30-42 seats and AAP, 2-10 seats. Others which might include Independents or candidates of smaller parties like AIMIM are predicted to get 0-3 seats. 

The Matrize Exit Poll has predicted that the BJP will win 128 seats while the Congress will win 46 seats. AAP is predicted to bag 5 seats, and 3 seats are predicted for the Others in the Assembly Elections of Gujarat. 

Meanwhile, Axis My India Exit Poll has predicted that BJP will win 129-151 seats. For Congress and AAP, the Exit Poll has predicted 16-30 seats, and 9-21 seats, respectively. 

  PMARQ Matrize Axis-My India Poll of Polls
BJP 128-148 128 129-151 140
Congress 30-42 46 16-30 35
AAP 2-10 5 9-21 9
Others 0-3 3 2-6 4
Total 182 182 182 182
