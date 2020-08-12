JP Nadda Must Initiate Enquiry Against Telangana Govt For 'poor COVID Management': Cong

BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda should conduct an enquiry against the Telangana's government for their 'poor management of COVID-19' in the state said the Congress leader Ponnam Prabhakar on Tuesday. Congress leaders are of opinion that the number of coronavirus positive cases continue to surge in Telangana and the healthcare facilities for COVID infected people are not up to the mark.

Prabhakar further adds, "JP Nadda criticized Telangana government on August 10 for its poor management COVID-19. The ruling government at the centre is not able to do any enquiry against the Telangana government on this matter." "The appeal to do an enquiry on "poor COVID management" in the state of Telangana was issued after the number of coronavirus positive cases increased in the state because of the failure if TSR (Telangana Rashtra Samithi)to effectively handle the situation. The TSR government has also been criticized for not adopting the ‘trace, test and treat’ norm issued by the World Health Organization (WHO)," he said.

Union Minister, Dr Harsh Vardhan did not pay a visit to the state

Dr Harsh Vardhan, the Union Health Minister did not even pay a visit to the state and the Telangana government has been silent on the current Covid-19 situation added Ponnam Prabhakar. The Congress leaders further said that BJP should conduct an enquiry against the Telangana government on the issue or else they should accept the friendship of TSR. The centre should also conduct a probe on Kalaeswaram Project, Double Bedroom Scheme and Ayushman Bharat Scheme. Earlier on 10 August Nadda had condemned the Telangana government for not managing coronavirus situation properly.

He further expressed his fury by saying that, "I condemn the Telangana government's COVID-19 management. We all know that Telangana does not have a good COVID testing facility. In fact, the state government had kept its people deprived of benefits associated with the Centre's Ayushmen Bharat Scheme."