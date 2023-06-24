Poster War Emerges In Madhya Pradesh As The State Inches Closer To Elections

Madhya Pradesh is going to have assembly elections after a few months. In such a situation, the political heat has increased, both the parties (BJP-Congress) are trying to humiliate each other, accuse each other, but the heated discussion at this point of time is the poster war.

This morning in Bhopal's Shahpura area, posters regarding Kamal Nath were put up everywhere from shops to houses, and in the poster Former Chief Minister Kamal Nath has been described as “Corruption Nath and wanted.”

There is also a bar code in the poster of Kamal Nath, when scanned, the 'list of scams in the Kamal Nath government' comes to the fore. The name of this website is ‘Corruption Nath’. Information about who created this website is not known.

In the evening, posters of CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan were also put up. Shivraj Chouhan's alleged 18 years of scams were mentioned in the posters. Also, the MP CM was named as “Ghotala Raj” (Scam Rule) in the posters.

BJP state president Vishnudutt Sharma said on the poster of Kamal Nath in Bhopal, “BJP has nothing to do, this is infighting in Congress. There is a fight going on to promote sons.”

Former MP CM Kamal Nath reacts

Former CM and Congress veteran in Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath reacted to the poster saying, “No one raised a finger on my political career, our government was toppled, the government has been there for 3 years, but no inquiry has been done. Shivraj is the most corrupt Chief Minister who is trying to humiliate me by doing such vile politics. Each and every BJP leader is involved in corruption including the CM but public is my witness.”