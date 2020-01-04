Poster War In Bihar: JDU Comes Up With Another Poster Attacking RJD

Elections for Bihar assembly are almost 9 months away, but the JDU and RJD are engaged in a poster war. Nitish Kumar's JDU has come up with a second poster attacking the misrule of RJD govt during 15 years of Lalu-Rabri tenure.

The hoardings have been put up in different parts of Patna depicting poor education system in Bihar when Lalu Yadav had started Charwaha Vidyalai during his tenure as chief minister. In the poster, one can see images of young children on buffaloes along with pictures of Lalu with the caption "Karaahta Bihar" (Bihar in distress), with Lalu-Rabri tenure symbolising corruption.

On the other hand, on the other side is the caption "Sanwarta Bihar" (changing Bihar) with images of girls, in school uniform provided by the government, pictures of elderly depicting old-age pension, electrification of all households in Bihar and tap water in villages.

JDU spokesperson Sanjay Singh said, "The people of Bihar have to decide now between the 15 years of good governance of Nitish Kumar and 15 years of Jungle Raj of Lalu-Rabri. Bihar has progressed on all fronts under Nitish Kumar's regime, whereas Lalu-Rabri tenure was marred with corruption, misgovernance and kidnapping industry flourished."

RJD's attack on NDA over corruption

RJD alleges NDA Govt is engulfed in corruption and law and order situation has deteriorated in Bihar.

RJD spokesperson Shakti Yadav said, "The Charwaha Vidyalai was a very good scheme of education for the children who used to graze cows and buffaloes under Nitish Kumar's rule, the education system of Bihar at the university and school level is in shambles. There has been a teacher recruitment scam as the teachers do not possess the basic knowledge for teaching."

This is the second poster that the JDU has brought out, attacking 15 years of Lalu-Rabri tenure from 1990-2005.

Nitish Kumar rose to power in 2005, defeating RJD on the plank of Lalu Yadav's "jungle raj", where the kidnapping for ransom industry had flourished, roads were in shambles, there was no electricity and there was fear among the people of Bihar to travel late in the evening.

It is this fear factor of the RJD misrule, that the JDU again wants to cash upon, that is why they have started the comparisons of 15 years of rule of both Nitish Kumar and Lalu Yadav so that the people of Bihar decide if they again want to return to jungle raj. The JDU has given the slogan "FAITH V/S FEAR".

When JDU and BJP had contested the last assembly elections together in 2010, the alliance had won 206 seats out of 243 seats. Till date, JDU has brought out 3 different posters, and RJD has brought 2 posters against JDU.

