'Pot Calling Kettle Black': Punjab CM Claps Back At Rahul Gandhi's 'Remote Control' Jibe

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Monday clapped back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his "remote-control" jibe saying the Gandhi scion has no moral right to say anything about him. The Aam Aadmi Party leader said that unlike former CM Charanjit Singh Channi, he has been elected by the people of Punjab. "Pot is calling the kettle black," he added.

"Rahul Gandhi has no moral right to say anything about democracy or democratic norms," the Punjab CM said while reminding the "scion of Gandhi family that he has been elected Chief Minister by the people of Punjab who had given whopping mandate in favour of their party."

The AAP leader said "unlike Charanjit Singh Channi who was made Chief Minister by Rahul Gandhi, he has been chosen by the people to serve them."

Mann also reminded the Wayanad MP that Congress has "caused irreparable damage to democratic norms by running chief ministers like puppets."

In a statement, the AAP leader also reminded Rahul Gandhi that he had himself dislodged Captain Amarinder Singh from the Chief Minister's post and humiliated him around a year ago.

Bhagwant Singh Mann also called Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra a cheap tactic meant to hog media limelight. "The Congress leader has forgotten that the hands of his family are drenched with the murder of democracy in the country and people will never forgive them for this sin," Mann added.

Punjab CM should not be under anyone's remote control: Rahul

Addressing a gathering in Hoshiarpur earlier, Rahul Gandhi took a swipe at Bhagwant Mann and said he should not be under anyone's remote control and should run Punjab independently.

"I want to ask Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann that you are the chief minister of Punjab, Punjab should be run from Punjab only. Bhagwant Mann should not come under the pressure of (Arvind) Kejriwal ji and Delhi. You should work independently and should not be under the remote control of anyone," Gandhi said.

The Congress leader further said that whenever the grand old party ruled Punjab, the philosophy was the chief minister should run the state.