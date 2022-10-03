'Prachanda A Special Moment For Collective Resolve Of 130 Cr Indians' Says PM Modi

Quick links:
In a big boost to the Centre's "Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan", Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday inducted the first batch of indigenously developed Light Combat Helicopters (LCHs), Prachand, at a ceremony in Rajasthan's Jodhpur. Following the induction of the made-in-India LCH, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated every Indian and called the induction of Prachand a "special moment". He also stated that the induction of the Light Combat Helicopters will make India strong and self-reliant in the defence sector.
Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, "The induction of LCH ‘Prachanda’ is a special moment for the collective resolve of 130 crore Indians to make our nation strong and self-reliant in the defence sector. Congratulations to every Indian!"
The Indian Air Force (IAF) got its indigenously developed Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) on Monday that will enhance its combat powers. The choppers were inducted officially by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Jodhpur. Soon after their induction, the made-in-India LCH was named 'Prachand' in presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, CDS General Anil Chauhan and IAF chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari.
Calling it an important milestone for the Air Force, the Defence Minister said, "Since independence, the IAF was dependent on foreign attack helicopters. The dire need to reduce this dependence was felt during the 1999 Kargil War. This is set to change now."
The indigenous Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) is the only attack helicopter in the world that can land and take off at an altitude of 5,000 meters with a considerable load of weapons and fuel. The LCH has two pods of 12-12 rockets of 70 mm each.
LCH has a maximum take-off weight of 5.8 tonnes. It can fly with a maximum speed of 268 kilometres per hour with a range of 550 kilometres. The indigenous LCHs have an endurance of over three hours. The maximum density altitude to which it can fly is 6.5 kilometres.
Prachand has been powered by two French-origin Shakti engines manufactured by the HAL.
Top features of the LCH include all-weather combat capability, high altitude performance, agility, maneuverability and extended range. The choppers also have night attack capability and crash-worthy landing gear for better survivability.
The helicopter also uses radar-absorbing material to lower the radar signature. A pressurised cabin in the chopper further offers protection from nuclear, biological and chemical (NBC) contingencies.