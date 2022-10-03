'Prachanda A Special Moment For Collective Resolve Of 130 Cr Indians' Says PM Modi

In a big boost to the Centre's "Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan", Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday inducted the first batch of indigenously developed Light Combat Helicopters (LCHs), Prachand, at a ceremony in Rajasthan's Jodhpur. Following the induction of the made-in-India LCH, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated every Indian and called the induction of Prachand a "special moment". He also stated that the induction of the Light Combat Helicopters will make India strong and self-reliant in the defence sector.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, "The induction of LCH ‘Prachanda’ is a special moment for the collective resolve of 130 crore Indians to make our nation strong and self-reliant in the defence sector. Congratulations to every Indian!"

Made-in-India Light Combat Helicopters inducted into IAF

The Indian Air Force (IAF) got its indigenously developed Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) on Monday that will enhance its combat powers. The choppers were inducted officially by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Jodhpur. Soon after their induction, the made-in-India LCH was named 'Prachand' in presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, CDS General Anil Chauhan and IAF chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari.

Calling it an important milestone for the Air Force, the Defence Minister said, "Since independence, the IAF was dependent on foreign attack helicopters. The dire need to reduce this dependence was felt during the 1999 Kargil War. This is set to change now."

Features of the Light Combat Helicopter, Prachand: