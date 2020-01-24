Prakash Ambedkar Calls For Maha Bandh Against CAA-NRC-NPR And Economic Crisis

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi leader Prakash Ambedkar has called for a state-wide bandh in Maharashtra to protest against CAA, NRC and NPR. He has also said that the bandh is not being enforced on people. "We are not forcing people to participate in the bandh. They are willingly protesting against CAA, NRC and NPR. This government (center) is unable to function properly. People are under constant fear and the government is heading towards bankruptcy," said Ambedkar.

Two-front attack

Ambedkar launched a duel attack on the center with agitation against CAA-NRC-NPR and the economic crisis. Speaking about the decreased financial capacity of the economy amid a global slowdown, Ambedkar alleged that the government might fudge numbers to avoid backlash from the people. "Last year, the government had said that the nation's revenue will be Rs 24 lakh crore. Currently, the revenue is 8 lakh crore less than what the government had claimed. We feel they might fudge numbers to save themselves from a backlash. They cannot run the government and people are scared of them. We can say that the government is going to default, and is moving towards bankruptcy", Ambedkar added while making sharp criticism of the Center.

Protests against the CAA which grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and took refuge in India on or before December 31, 2014, continue across the country. On the NRC front, the government has maintained that it will be implemented across the nation but will be different from the NRC of Assam which came under the Assam Accord of 1985. The government has assured that the clauses of NRC have not been laid down yet and the government will ensure that none of the Indian citizens will be ousted under NRC.

The Indian economy is also said to be affected due to the global slowdown, coupled with the US-China trade tariff wars, incessant rainfall damaging properties, the crops across the nation leading to skyrocketing prices of staple commodities. The center has maintained that it has taken corrective steps such as revised GST rates for automobile sector, opening up of FDI in contract manufacturing and recapitalisation of banks among others. The government is hopeful of a turn-around.

