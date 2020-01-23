Thackeray Vs Thackeray: Uddhav Responds To Raj's Jibe, Says 'We Will Always Be Bhagwa'

Responding to Raj Thackeray’s jibe claiming that Shiv Sena has ditched the “Bhagwa” and the Hindutva ideology, Shiv Sena Chief and the Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray said that Sena will always be “Bhagwa”. Uddhav Thackeray addressed the crowd during his father and veteran politician and cartoonist Balasaheb Thackeray’s birth anniversary in Mumbai. He quipped that Shiv Sena is internally and externally still “Bhagwa” (Orange).

Uddhav Thackeray responds to Raj Thackeray

Responding to Raj Thackeray’s ‘colour changing’ jibe, the Chief Minister of Maharashtra said, “Yes, I formed an alliance with the party that we have been opposing for many years. But I did not hide and do it, I did it in front of everyone. This does not mean that our colour has changed. People say that we have kept the ‘Bhagwa’ aside. Not at all! I want to assure everyone that neither have we changed, nor has our internal or external colours have changed.

Raj Thackeray's jibe at Shiv Sena

In a similar rally at NESCO Centre in Goregaon, MNS Chief Raj Thackeray also paid tribute to Balasaheb Thackeray on his birth anniversary. During his address, the MNS chief took a jibe at his cousin and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray for changing 'colours to form the government.' While addressing the crowd, the MNS chief said, ''I don't change my colours for the sake of government formation."

Raj Thackeray's 'My Hindu Brothers & Sisters' remark

MNS chief Raj Thackeray's address at Thursday's rally in Mumbai met with a thunderous response as he greeted the crowd with "My dear Hindu brothers and sisters," from his previous address which usually began with --"My Marathi brothers and sisters", explicitly throwing a light on the shift in the party's ideologue. On Thursday morning, MNS launched Amit Thackeray, Raj's son, along with a new 'saffron party flag'.

