Prakash Javadekar hails BJP's 'very encouraging' win in Gujarat Zila Panchayat elections

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar hailed Bharatiya Janata Party and its workers for party's performance in elections of Gujarat Municipality, Zilla Panchayat and Taluka. He said that the win shows people's confidence in the BJP. While targeting the opposition party, Javadekar said that the Congress party has been "wiped out".

Prakash Javadekar hails party's efforts

The elections held on February 28 in 31 district panchayats, 231 taluka panchayats, 81 municipalities of Gujarat and by-elections of 23 municipalities and 3 taluka panchayats, which results in a landslide victory of the BJP. While addressing the presser in New Delhi, Javadekar compared this year's "very encouraging" results with 2015. He also took a dig at the Congress part, stating that in 18 municipalities, Congress did not get even a single seat as in 2015 they had won 22 Zila Panchayats.

"Yesterday’s results are very encouraging. Elections were held in 31 Zila Panchayats. In 2015, the Congress party won 22 Zila Panchayats while the BJP won nine. But this time, we won all 31 Zila Panchayats. Congress was wiped out," said Javadekar.

BJP leader mocks Oppn

The BJP leader asserted that despite false claims and manipulation over the new agriculture reforms, the farmers of Gujarat "rejected negative publicity" and have voted "in favour of the agricultural reforms". He said that Congress Party made the agriculture law an issue, but the results show otherwise.

In his address, Javadekar also schooled Rahul Gandhi for his Emergency-remark, Javadekar said "Rahul Gandhi needs time to understand the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. RSS is the largest organisation in the world, which teaches humanity and social morality, Rahul Gandhi will never understand this." Rahul Gandhi does not know about the RSS, he added.

गुजरात के नगरपालिका, तालुका पंचायत और जिला पंचायत चुनावों के नतीजों ने अपना संदेश स्पष्ट कर दिया है। पूरा प्रदेश विकास, सुशासन और जनकल्याण के एजेंडे के साथ मजबूती से खड़ा है। मैं भाजपा के प्रति अटूट विश्वास और असीम स्नेह के लिए गुजरात की जनता को नमन करता हूं। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 2, 2021

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also hailed the BJP leaders for an incredible victory in Gujarat civic body polls. Modi said, "Urban and rural Gujarat has given a unanimous message. I admire the pro-people administration of the Gujarat government and the tremendous efforts of the Gujarat BJP workers. Our party will always work for the development of Gujarat and the empowerment of every Gujarati."

(with inputs from ANI)