Prakash Javadekar Pays Tribute To Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj On His Birth Anniversary

Marking the occasion of Shivaji Jayanti which signifies the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Thursday paid tribute to the great Maratha leader in the Parliament and remembered the leader.

READ: No Corruption In Shivaji Memorial Project: Maharashtra PWD Minister

Tributes for Shivaji Maharaj

Speaking to reporters, he said, "Shivaji Maharaj is not only Maharashtra's great man, but he is also the pride of the entire country and he is an inspiration for everyone. He made significant contributions to understand how to serve and help people. We remember him and get inspired."

READ: Coronavirus Outbreak: Nagpur Confirms First Case, Maharashtra Toll At 11

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his son Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray also paid floral tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Mumbai.

A portrait of Shivaji Maharaj was also inaugurated. Nitin Dinesh Kamble, who works as a high-tech animator at a private company in Mumbai, set a world record by creating a 10X8 feet mosaic portrait in 10 days using 46,080 plastic bits of six different colours. Speaking to ANI, he said, "I have made a portrait of Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj. I have used 46,080 plastic bits to make it. In India, there is a ban on plastic but there is not a lot we can do about the plastic that is already in the market. I was also working full time so I had to spend my nights making the portrait. It took about 10 days for me to complete the portrait. I purchased the raw material from Bhubaneswar and coloured it in six different colours myself."

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways & MSME Nitin Gadkari also paid tribute to the great leader. Taking to Twitter, he wrote:

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar also took to Twitter to pay his respects:

READ: IPL 2020: Maharashtra Govt Bans Ticket Sales For Mumbai Matches After Coronavirus Threat

READ: Maha: Runaway Boy Reunited With Family After Five Years