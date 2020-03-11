Coronavirus Outbreak: Nagpur Confirms First Case, Maharashtra Toll At 11

Nagpur has reported its first confirmed case of the novel Coronavirus, taking the toll in Maharashtra to 11. Ravindra H Thakare, Collector And District Magistrate, said a 45-year-old person has tested positive for COVID-19. According to the official, the patient had travel history to the United States. So far, India has reported 66 cases.

Mumbai on Wednesday reported two confirmed cases of coronavirus while Pune has so far reported eight.

WHO declares coronavirus outbreak pandemic

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation declared the outbreak a pandemic as the pathogen rapidly spread to more than 121,000 people from Asia, the Middle East, Europe and North America. Speaking to reporters in Geneva, WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned of a further rise in the number of cases, the number of deaths and the number of affected countries.

MHA issues new travel restrictions

In a move to contain the rapid spread of coronavirus cases in the country, the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare on Wednesday issued an advisory that all existing visas, barring diplomatic, UN/International Organisations, employment and project visas, will stand suspended till April 15, 2020. This move will come into effect from 1200 GMT March 13, 2020, at the port of departure. This advisory also applies for people with visa-free travel, and to OCI cardholders, whose visa-free access will be temporarily suspended with effect from March 13, 2020.

