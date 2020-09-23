Prakash Javadekar Slams Oppn For Staying Absent From RS While Bills Were Being Discussed

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday slammed the opposition members for their absence from the house when the Farm Bills, which assures proper wage, social security and health security to over fifty crore labourers, were being bought. He added that the absence of opposition leaders show that they are distanced from the public.

The Rajya Sabha witnessed chaotic scenes on September 20, Monday as the members from the opposition party reached to the Deputy Chairman's seat to protest against the Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm services Bill 2020. Laxman added that both the bills were passed by Lok Sabha by voice vote.

Prakash Javadekar slams opposition MPs

"73 years after independence, labourers are getting the right they had been waiting for. The Bills guarantee wage, social and health security. When a Bill that assures wage security, social security and health security to 50 crore labourers has been brought, the Opposition is absent because they are distanced from the public," said Javadekar.

Parliament passes Bilateral Netting of Qualified Financial Contracts Bill

On September 23, Rajya Sabha passed the Bilateral netting of Qualified Financial Contracts Bill, 2020, and the FCRA amendment bill by voice votes following discussions. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman moved the motion for Bilateral netting of Qualified Financial Bill and the FCRA amendment Bill was moved for passing by Minister of State (MoS), home Affairs Nityanand Rai in the House.

What are the three farm bills?

These three farm bills were introduced by Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar to replace three ordinances promulgated on June 5. As per the PM Modi government, The Essential Commodities Act, 1955 is being amended to ensure that all the farmers get the right price on many commodities. Items such as food grains, oil, dal, pulses, potato have been removed from the purview of this Act. Meanwhile, The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs) whereby they would be able to sell their produce.

(With ANI inputs)