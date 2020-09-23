Congress, Shiv Sena Cry 'politics' At Bihar DGP's Retirement; Issue Dire 'Gupt' Warning

As Bihar's Director-General of Police (DGP) Gupteshwar Pandey announced his voluntary retirement from service ahead of the assembly polls, the Congress and the Shiv Sena lashed out at the BJP for trying to 'use' the Bihar DGP to defame Maharashtra slamming the DGP for viewing Sushant Singh Rajput's death as a 'political opportunity.'

Congress, Shiv Sena lash out

Taking to Twitter Congress' Sachin Sawant said, "Big dirty conspiracy of BJP to defame Maharashtra to reduce its national importance! Bihar DGP who was used in this being blatantly rewarded. His VRS says it all. BJP had no sympathy for SSR but saw political opportunity to use his death for Bihar elections & now for new film city."

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also slammed the Bihar DGP saying, "If you want to do politics then do it openly. If you want to contest elections, fight on courage and truth. But in this 'Gupt' (secret) way, starting your campaign with the death of someone is very painful and unfortunate as well. May God give you wisdom before success, this is the wish."

राजनीति करनी है तो जम्म के करो, चुनाव लड़ना है तो साहस और सत्य पर लड़ो। पर इस ‘गुप्त’ तरीक़े से, किसी की दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण मौत से अपने campaign की शुरुआत करना वो बहुत दुखदाई भी है और दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण भी।

भगवान आपको सफलता से पहले सदबुद्धि दे, यही मनोकामना है। — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) September 23, 2020

Bihar DGP to contest elections?

Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey who has been extremely vocal during the investigation of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death had slammed the Shiv Sena-led government in Maharashtra and the Mumbai Police for their probe into the late actor's death. Pandey's outspokenness during the tug-of-war between Bihar and Maharashtra was also questioned, and now, following his taking VRS, has sparked a political row.

It is reported that Pandey is likely to contest as a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate from Buxar in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, ANI sources said. Earlier, Pandey had taken premature retirement to contest the Lok Sabha elections in 2009, but later the state government did not accept his VRS application and reinstated him in the service. Bihar Assembly election is likely to be held in October-November.

