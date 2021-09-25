Pralhad Joshi Slams Rahul Gandhi Over Jibe At PM Modi, Calls Him 'part-time Politician'

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi on Friday, 24 September, slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi with "Mr 56-inch is scared of China" remark. The Union Minister called the Congress Wayanad MP a "non-serious and part-time politician" while stating that his comments are not worthy as he usually makes "childish and immature" statements. This comes after Gandhi shared a video compiled with news articles on India and China military standoff and captioned it with "Mr 56-inch is scared of China".

Rahul Gandhi's veiled jibe at PM Modi

The video shared by Rahul Gandhi on his Twitter handle focuses on India and China standoff that took place last year in May. This is not the first time when Gandhi lashed out at the Centre over India-China standoff issue. Earlier in July, he took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union Government over the series of events by the Chinese military in Demchok. He alleged that India is ignoring China and this will later cause a serious problem.

Mr 56” is scared of China.



Mr 56” चीन से डरता है। pic.twitter.com/taRfoRzMEl — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 24, 2021

Speaking to ANI, Joshi said, "I have said this earlier too that Rahul Gandhi should not be taken seriously. He doesn't know about history or the future. India is emerging as a global leader for which every Indian should be proud of."

He further stated: "He is a non-serious and part-time politician. Whenever there is a crisis in the country, he goes out on foreign tours. Thereafter, it is not worth reacting to its statements as it is the most childish and immature statement."

Union Minister on Cong legislators boycotting LS Speaker's special address

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi also spoke about the Congress legislators boycotting Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's special address to a joint session of the Karnataka legislature and said that the leaders should have initially discussed the issue with the Legislative Speaker himself and then should have taken part in it. Politics should not be played everywhere and Loksabha Speaker is nowhere related to any political party, he added.

Responding to Congress legislators' decision, Birla said that planned disruptions are not good in parliamentary democracy and maintained that “courtesy and mutual respect must be maintained during protests.”

(With ANI inputs, Image: PTI)