Prashant Kishor Thanks Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra; Reiterates 'no NRC In Bihar'

Dropping yet another hint, amid nationwide protest against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Vice president of JD(U) and polls strategist Prashant Kishor on Sunday has thanked Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra. With Bihar elections scheduled later this year, his praise for Congress - who is a part of opposition's Mahagathbandhan in the state raises many speculations. Kishor had earlier offered his resignation after he faced flak from within the party for speaking against NRC and CAA. However, sources told that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar rejected it. He has also reiterated in his tweet that NRC will not be implemented in Bihar.

I join my voice with all to thank #Congress leadership for their formal and unequivocal rejection of #CAA_NRC. Both @rahulgandhi & @priyankagandhi deserves special thanks for their efforts on this count.



Also would like to reassure to all - बिहार में CAA-NRC लागू नहीं होगा। — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) January 12, 2020

Kishor's tweet comes two days after the government issued a gazette notification declaring that the CAA has come into force with immediate effect granting citizenship to six non-Muslim minority communities -- Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian -- who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014.

Kishor had in an exclusive interview to Republic TV, said that JDU is the big brother in the state and will contest on more seats than the BJP in the upcoming polls. His remark had led into a war of words between him and Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi, with the former reminding him that the BJP lost the election in Bihar in 2015. Meanwhile, many leaders from JDU and BJP has said that Kishor is not the one to take a decision on seat sharing and the final decision will be taken by the top leadership of the NDA.

Who is Prashant Kishor?

Kishor, a poll strategist heading a team called I-PAC, first came into limelight when he worked for Narendra Modi's campaign in 2014. He then engineered the poll campaign in Punjab for Captain Amarinder Singh. In 2015, Kishor worked for the JD(U) when the party was a part of Mahagathbandhan in Bihar and led the grand alliance to their landslide victory in the assembly elections in Bihar. He also worked for the Congress party in the assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh, however, BJP won the election.

In the Lok Sabha election earlier this year, he worked for YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh and led the party to a massive victory in both assembly and general election. Recently Kishor worked with Shiv Sena in Maha-dramatic Maharashtra polls and is currently working with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's AAP for Delhi assembly election. Notably, Kishor first hit headlines after helping Narendra Modi win the 2012 Gujarat assembly election.

