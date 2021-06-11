Prashant Kishor To Meet NCP Chief Sharad Pawar Today, Likely To Discuss 'Mission 2024'

Prashant Kishor, who played a key role in Mamata Banerjee's victory in the West Bengal assembly elections, will meet NCP supremo Sharad Pawar on Friday. He will arrive at Sharad Pawar's Silver Oak residence in Mumbai at 11 am. Sharad Pawar had said in the anniversary program of NCP that Mahavikas Aghadi will contest Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections together in the near future.

As per sources, there is a discussion amongst the opposition parties about who will be the face of the opposition in front of PM Narendra Modi in 2024. Meanwhile, the meeting of Prashant Kishor and Pawar is considered important as they are also most likely to discuss the 2024 general election plans.

It is also being said that Kishor is likely to meet Bollywood mega-star Shah Rukh Khan for dinner in his residence 'Mannat' on Friday.

Prashant Kishor to enter politics?

Talking to Republic Media Network Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami after the Bengal victory, Prashant Kishor had said that he was elated that Mamata Banerjee has retained Bengal, but will take a break from being a poll strategist and decide his future. Kishor, who has political ambitions, also hinted at joining some political party in the near future.

As a poll strategist, Prashant Kishor earlier used to work with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Later he also worked in Punjab and Bihar assembly elections.

Pawar dubs Shiv Sena as 'party which one can trust'

Meanwhile, the NCP supremo predicted that the MVA government will fulfill its full 5-year term and reserved special praise for ally Shiv Sena. These remarks assume significance amid the one-on-one meeting between Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and PM Modi and Pawar's meeting with BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis last week. Addressing party cadres on the 22nd Foundation Day of NCP, he stated that the Sena is a party that can be trusted.