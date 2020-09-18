Narendra Singh Tomar Gets Harsimrat Badal's Ministry As President Accepts Her Resignation

President of India Ram Nath Kovind, as advised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has accepted the resignation of Harsimrat Kaur Badal from the Union Council of Ministers, with immediate effect, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement. It added that as advised by the Prime Minister, President Kovind has directed that Cabinet Minister Narendra Singh Tomar be assigned the charge the of the Ministry of Food Processing Industries, in addition to his existing portfolios.

'I find it impossible to continue'

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Thursday said her decision to resign from the Union Cabinet to protest against three farm sector bills "symbolises my party's vision, its glorious legacy and its commitment to go to any extent to safeguard the interests of farmers". "I am proud that today I am able in my humble way to take that legacy forward, she said.

In her four-page resignation letter addressed to the Prime Minister, she said, "In view of the decision of the government of India to go ahead with the Bill on the issue of marketing of agricultural produce without addressing and removing the apprehensions of farmers and decision of my party, Shiromani Akali Dal, not to be a part of anything that goes against the interest of farmers, I find it impossible to continue to perform my duties as a minister in the Union Council of Ministers."

Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill. It has already passed the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill. They will replace ordinances promulgated by the Union government. She said she has requested the Prime Minister to accept her resignation with immediate effect.

'Many forces are trying to mislead farmers'

Meanwhile, hailing the passage of three farm sector bills in Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday described these proposed legislations as historic and asserted that they will rid farmers and the farm sector of middlemen and other bottlenecks. These reforms will provide new opportunities to farmers to sell their produce and will lead to increased profits for them, he said. "Many forces are trying to mislead farmers," he added while assuring them of the benefits of these reforms.

लोकसभा में ऐतिहासिक कृषि सुधार विधेयकों का पारित होना देश के किसानों और कृषि क्षेत्र के लिए एक महत्वपूर्ण क्षण है। ये विधेयक सही मायने में किसानों को बिचौलियों और तमाम अवरोधों से मुक्त करेंगे। #JaiKisan — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 17, 2020

इस कृषि सुधार से किसानों को अपनी उपज बेचने के लिए नए-नए अवसर मिलेंगे, जिससे उनका मुनाफा बढ़ेगा। इससे हमारे कृषि क्षेत्र को जहां आधुनिक टेक्नोलॉजी का लाभ मिलेगा, वहीं अन्नदाता सशक्त होंगे। #JaiKisan — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 17, 2020

