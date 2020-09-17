Punjab CM Scoffs At Harsimrat Badal's Resignation From Modi Cabinet, Terms It 'theatrics'

Scoffing at Union Food processing minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal's resignation from the Modi cabinet, Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh on Thursday, alleged it was 'theatrics' enacted by Akali Dal. Pointing out that the Akali Dal had not quit from the BJP-led NDA coalition, he said that her resignation was done to save Akali Dal's 'dwindling political fortunes'. The Congress has firmly opposed the three farm ordinances, with the Punjab Assembly, passing a resolution rejecting all of them - terming them anti-farmer.

Punjab CM scoffs at Badal's resignation

Harsimrat Kaur’s decision to quit Union Cabinet is another in the long chain of theatrics being enacted by @Akali_Dal_ which has still not quit ruling coalition. It's motivated not by any concern for farmers but to save their own dwindling political fortunes. Too little too late. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) September 17, 2020

SAD: Badal resigns in protest

During the Lok Sabha session on Thursday, BJP's staunch ally Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) opposed the three Farm bills in the Lok Sabha. SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal announced that Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal will resign from the government to protest farm bills. The minister herself confirmed the same on twitter. The three bills aimed at massive agricultural reforms were introduced on the first day of the ongoing monsoon session by Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

Arguments in Lok Sabha on Farm Bills

Opposing the bills, Congress MPs from Punjab stormed out of the parliament and burnt copies of the bills outside the Lok Sabha. They claimed that the Centre was attempting 'bring everything under the ambit of Parliament'. Meanwhile, RSM accused he BJP government of using the Covid-19 pandemic situation to bulldoze agricultural reforms, misusing Presidential power under Article 123 of the Constitution. Trinamool too vehemently opposed the bills stating, "Behind every single new Bill, Bill replacing another ordinance, is the singular sinister motive of this government to destroy federalism."

The three farm bills have seen widespread protests across Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, with thousands of farmers blocking roads. At Kurukshetra, the police resorted to lathicharge to disperse the agitators, leading to massive outrage criticising the Police and the Haryana government. While Haryana Congress leaders claimed that the ruling BJP government is anti-farmers, the Manohar Lal Khattar government stayed mum till Saturday. Punjab CM Amarinder Singh has already passed a resolution in the Assembly, rejecting the three ordinances, assuring farmers all cases will be withdrawn for their protests.

What are the three Farm bills?

Amid the nationwide lockdown, the Centre rolled out three governance and administrative reforms in agriculture amending the Essential Commodities act to enable better price realisation for farmers by attracting investments - making agriculture sector competitive. Agriculture foodstuff including cereals, edible oils, oilseeds, pulses, onions and potato to be deregulated while stock limits were to imposed under extreme conditions. Under the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm services ordinance, 2020, it provided a framework for the protection and empowerment of farmers with reference to the sale and purchase of farm products overriding all state APMC laws.