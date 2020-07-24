President Kovind Appoints Anandiben Patel As MP Governor Post Demise Of Lalji Tandon

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday, July 24, appointed Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel to discharge the functions of the Madhya Pradesh Governor. This development comes after MP Governor Lalji Tandon passed away on Tuesday. Patel will continue to hold the charge until regular arrangements for the office of the Governor are made. Earlier on June 28, Patel was given the additional charge of Madhya Pradesh during the absence on leave of Governor Lalji Tandon. The power conferred by Articles 155 and 160 of the Constitution was exercised by the President.

After joining politics in 1987, she has held various posts in BJP including the president of state's women cell, vice president of BJP's state unit, and member of the National Executive Council. She has been elected as a member of the Legislative Assembly for 4 consecutive terms. After serving as a Minister in the state Cabinet, she replaced Narendra Modi as the Gujarat CM in May 2014 after the latter took oath as the Prime Minister.

Consequent upon demise of Lalji Tandon, Governor of Madhya Pradesh, President Kovind appoints Anandiben Patel, Governor of UP to discharge functions of Governor of MP, in addition to her own duties, until regular arrangements for the office of Governor of MP are made. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/r9MP3Irfri — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2020

Tandon's hospitalization

On June 11, Tandon was admitted to the Medanta hospital in Lucknow with breathing problems, difficulty in urination, and fever. Thereafter, his condition was described as stable by the doctors. The hospital allowed a relative wearing a protection kit to sit in the hospital room where Tandon has been admitted.

Speaking to the media, Medanta Hospital Director Rakesh Kapoor stated, "At this time, he needs moral support. A television has been installed in his room. He is conscious. He cannot speak as a tube has been put on him. But he will recognise you. He will raise his hand, smile slowly. He is responding". In a statement issued on June 27, the Medanta Hospital said that there is continuous improvement in the MP Governor's condition. Subsequently, his condition deteriorated.

Tandon, a senior BJP leader has served multiple terms in the UP Legislative Council as well as state Assembly. In 2009, he was elected to the Lok Sabha from the Lucknow parliamentary constituency. In August 2018, Tandon was appointed as the Governor of Bihar.

