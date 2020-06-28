President Kovind Appoints UP Governor Anandiben Patel To Take Additional Charge Of MP

On Sunday, June 28, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel was given the additional charge of Madhya Pradesh during the absence on leave of Governor Lal Ji Tandon. President Ram Nath Kovind has appointed Patel to discharge the functions of MP Governor with effect from the day she assumes office. The power conferred by Articles 155 and 160 of the Constitution have has been exercised by the President. Tandon, 85, is recuperating at a private hospital in UP since June 11.

President of India is pleased to appoint Anandiben Patel, Governor of Uttar Pradesh to discharge the functions of the Governor of Madhya Pradesh, in addition to her own duties, during the absence on leave of Lal Ji Tandon, Governor of Madhya Pradesh: Rashtrapati Bhawan (File pic) pic.twitter.com/xZZaGS2HxS — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2020

Here is the Rashtrapati Bhavan press release:

"The President of India is pleased to appoint Smt. Anandiben Patel, Governor of Uttar Pradesh to discharge the functions of the Governor of Madhya Pradesh, in addition to her own duties, during the absence on leave of Shri Lal Ji Tandon, Governor of Madhya Pradesh."

Tandon remains on ventilator support

On June 11, Tandon was admitted to the Medanta hospital in Lucknow with breathing problems, difficulty in urination, and fever. Thereafter, his condition was described as stable by the doctors. The hospital allowed a relative wearing a protection kit to sit in the hospital room where Tandon has been admitted.

Speaking to the media, Medanta Hospital Director Rakesh Kapoor stated, "At this time, he needs moral support. A television has been installed in his room. He is conscious. He cannot speak as a tube has been put on him. But he will recognise you. He will raise his hand, smile slowly. He is responding". In a statement issued on Saturday, the Medanta Hospital said that there is continuous improvement in the MP Governor's condition. While he interacted with his family members and colleagues, he still remains on ventilator support.

Tandon, a senior BJP leader has served multiple terms in the UP Legislative Council as well as state Assembly. In 2009, he was elected to the Lok Sabha from the Lucknow parliamentary constituency. In August 2018, Tandon was appointed as the Governor of Bihar.

