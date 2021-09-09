President Kovind Appoints New Governors To Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Punjab & Nagaland

In a major development, the Present of India Ramnath Kovind appointed new governors of Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, and Nagaland. As per the official release, the President of India has appointed Lt. Gen. Gurmit Singh, PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, VSM (Retd.) as Governor of Uttarakhand. Earlier, Baby Rani Maurya was the Governor of Uttarakhand.

Apart from Gurmit Singh, the President of India appointed former Nagaland governor R. N. Ravi as the Governor of Tamil Nadu. Banwarilal Purohit, Governor of Tamil Nadu who was holding additional charge of the Governor of Punjab is appointed as regular Governor of Punjab. As per the official release, Prof. Jagdish Mukhi, Governor of Assam is appointed to discharge the functions of the Governor of Nagaland in addition to his own duties, until regular arrangements are made.

The following appointments will take effect from the dates they assume charge of their respective offices.

(Image Credits: PTI/AP/@INDFoundation/Twitter)