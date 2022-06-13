In a big political scoop, Republic TV has learned that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP will support the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate for the 2022 Presidential Elections.

As per sources, communication has already happened between the two sides and Jagan Mohan Reddy has assured NDA on its President pick. This could very well allow the BJP-led alliance to sail through the elections.

YSRCP's value of MP-MLA votes stands at about 80,000 and NDA, besides its own decisive number, requires just 2,000 votes to sail through halfway mark. With YSRCP's likely support, this will be the most decisive shift in favor of the NDA in the Presidential Elections next month.

Opposition puts weight behind Sharad Pawar: Sources

Meanwhile, sources have informed Republic TV that the Congress, Trinamool Congress (TMC), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and the Shiv Sena have given a nod to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar's name as the Opposition's Presidential candidate.

Republic TV has also learned that Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be speaking to TMC, NCP, and AAP between today and tomorrow to present the government's side ahead of the elections. The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has authorized its National President JP Nadda and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to consult with other political parties on presidential polls.

The duo will interact with the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and Opposition United Progressive Alliance (UPA) constituents, besides other parties on the presidential elections. The BJP's counter candidate is awaited.

Presidential Elections 2022

The Presidential polls for electing the next President of India will be held on July 18, 2022. During the polls, 4,809 electors comprising MPs and MLAs will vote to decide on the successor to incumbent President Ram Nath Kovind, whose term ends on July 24. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar has informed that the notification for the election will be issued on June 15 and the last date for nomination will be June 29. The voting will be carried out on July 18 and the counting of the votes will be held on July 21.