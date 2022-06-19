Presidential Elections 2022: BJP Holds Crucial Meeting At JP Nadda's Residence In Delhi

Over a week after the announcement of the upcoming Presidential Election by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, the Bharatiya Janata Party's meeting for the upcoming poll is underway, chaired by party national president JP Nadda at his residence in New Delhi. Union Ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, G Kishan Reddy, Ashwini Vaishnaw and others are present at the meeting.

It is important to note that BJP has already formed a coordination committee consisting of 14 members. The party has named Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat as convenor of this committee whereas BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde and CT Ravi as the co-conveners.

The 14-member coordination committee of the saffron party also includes Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy, Ashwini Vaishnaw and Sarbananda Sonowal, Minister of State (MoS) Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal and MoS Health Bharti Pawar, National general Secretary Tarun Chugh, National Vice President DK Aruna as well as National Secretary Rituraj Sinha.

Earlier, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke to a number of key opposition leaders including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav to make a consensus for the Presidential elections.

Presidential election 2022

As the term of President Ram Nath Kovind is ending on July 24, an election to fill this impending vacancy will be held on July 18. The President will be elected by the Electoral College consisting of elected members of both Houses of Parliament and the Legislative Assemblies through a secret ballot.

However, the nominated MPs and MLCs of various states are not eligible to participate in this election. The total value of the votes of electors is 10,86,431. While the last date for filing nomination papers is June 29, the counting of votes shall take place on July 21.

So far, both the ruling coalition as well as the opposition are yet to finalise their candidate for the Presidential election. To begin with, BJP deputed its president JP Nadda and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to interact with other political parties to explore the possibility of a consensus candidate.

Moreover, it formed a 14-member team management team headed by Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat to ensure a smooth election process and ensure the victory of its candidate. As far as the opposition is concerned, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and NC president Farooq Abdullah have pulled out of Presidential candidacy.

(With Agency Inputs)