Privileged To Be Loyal BJP Worker: Yediyurappa Tells Partymates To Not Indulge In Protests

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday urged his supporters to act in accordance with the BJP ethics and not indulge in protests, which according to him would bring embarrassment to the party. This development comes amid speculation that he would be replaced as the CM on July 26.

"I am privileged to be a loyal worker of @BJP4India.It is my utmost honour to serve the party with the Highest Standards of Ethics & Behaviour. I urge everyone to act in accordance with party ethics & not indulge in protests/indiscipline that is disrespectful & embarrassing for party," BS Yediyurappa tweeted.

The Chief Minister's statement comes after Yediyurappa loyalists launched a campaign to support him to put pressure on the Bharatiya Janata Party High Command.

Even as Yediyurappa had declared that he would continue at the top position for the next two years, no top BJP leader has made an announcement supporting him, though Yediyurappa has cited statements in his support from Amit Shah and JP Nadda and met the Prime Minister as well.

Seers rush to support Karnataka CM

Earlier on Tuesday, seers from more than 30 mutts called on Karnataka CM in Bengaluru and extended their support to him. While Yediyurappa told that he will accept High Command's decision, seers affirmed that BJP is in power only because of his efforts.

"CM said that he isn't in a position to say much but will bow his head to whatever decision the High Command takes. But the concern of Mutt heads is that in this state if BJP is in power, it's because of the efforts of BS Yediyurappa & his close subordinates," Dingaleshwar Swamiji was quoted as saying by ANI.

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai also supported the CM and said that he is going to continue.

Doubts over Yediyurappa's future

Since BJP won 12 of 15 seats in by-polls last year after bringing down the erstwhile Congress-JDS government, Yediyurappa has faced problems in expanding his cabinet. The Karnataka CM was forced to reconsider ministerial portfolios multiple times as ministers started showing displeasure in his decisions.

Speculations about Yediyurappa's ouster continued doing rounds last week after his visit to Delhi last week to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP president JP Nadda.

After his meeting on July 17, the BJP leader asserted that there has been no discussion regarding his resignation.