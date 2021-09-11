Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra announced that her party has commenced its election campaign in Uttar Pradesh with the mantra of 'everyone's partnership'. She was referring to the meeting that the party's election panel held in Lucknow on Friday, September 11. Priyanka Gandhi tweeted after the meeting, "The meeting had a meaningful discussion owing to the participation of senior members, youth members, women members and the other office-bearers." She further said in the tweet, "With the mantra of everyone's partnership, everyone's responsibility, the party has commenced its election campaign."

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's role in the meeting

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attended the important meeting on Friday hosted by the party's election panel in Lucknow to discuss the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections scheduled to be held in 2022. She is on a two-day visit to the capital of Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow and will actively participate in several meetings with the state’s party leaders. The Congress party is set to conduct a huge yatra with the name of "Pratigya Yatra", which will cover more than 12,000 km across the state ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls. The decision of holding a yatra was made in the meeting of the Advisory and Strategy Committee of the Uttar Pradesh Congress and it was chaired by Congress Party’s state in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The party announced that it was also decided that the party will start with zone-wise election campaigns and programmes.

Earlier in the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP won in the state with a massive margin and comfortably won 312 Assembly seats. The current ruling party secured 39.67% votes in the elections for a 403-member Assembly. Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 while Congress continued its sub-par performance in the state with winning only seven seats. Further at the meeting with the Congress state election committee, Priyanka held discussions for the process of selecting candidates, poll management, and campaigns to be undertaken in different regions. She even asked for suggestions for the state’s leadership. It was later decided by Priyanka Gandhi that the election panel would meet again on October 5 and asked the party’s leadership to utilise this time to select potential candidates, prioritise zones for zone-wise campaigns and prepare for the “Pratigya Yatra”.

