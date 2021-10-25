In another major announcement, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra revealed that any disease will be treated free of cost if her party wins the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. She added that the government shall bear each patient's treatment expenses up to Rs.10 lakh. Explaining the rationale for this decision, Vadra mentioned, "Everyone saw the dilapidated condition of the health system of UP due to government neglect during the COVID-19 period and now during the fever spread in the state". She opined that this move will help provide cheap and good treatment to people.

Earlier on October 23, she flagged off the 'Pratigya Yatra' in Barabanki. During the course of the Yatra which will culminate on November 1, Vadra and other Congress leaders will hold many public meetings to ensure that the people are well acquainted with the promises. On this occasion, she also unveiled Congress' 7 promises for the UP polls which include the allocation of 40% tickets to women, waiver of farm loans, relief on consumer electricity bills and financial help to families affected by COVID-19.

Here are Congress' other promises:

Allocation of 40% of election tickets to women

Class 12 pass girls will get smartphones & girls who have cleared graduation shall get electric scooty

Complete waiver of farm loans

Procurement of wheat and paddy at Rs.2500 per quintal and procurement of sugarcane at Rs.400 per quintal

The electricity bill of consumers will be reduced by half & the bills during the COVID-19 period will be waived

Rs.25,000 for each household affected owing to the COVID-19 crisis

Government jobs to 20 lakh persons

कोरोना काल में और अभी प्रदेश में फैले बुखार में सरकारी उपेक्षा के चलते उप्र की स्वास्थ्य व्यवस्था की जर्जर हालत सबने देखी।



सस्ते व अच्छे इलाज के लिए घोषणापत्र समिति की सहमति से यूपी कांग्रेस ने निर्णय लिया है कि सरकार बनने पर



'कोई भी हो बीमारी

मुफ्त होगा 10 लाख तक इलाज सरकारी।' pic.twitter.com/wJbTZXbjmk — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) October 25, 2021

Uttar Pradesh polls

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, BJP won a whopping 312 seats in the 403-member House, whereas BSP could win only 19 seats. On the other hand, the SP-Congress alliance failed to bear fruit as it could win in only 54 constituencies. While this was seen as a mandate for PM Modi as BJP had not declared any CM candidate, Gorakhpur MP Yogi Adityanath was a surprise pick for the post. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra faces an uphill task of reviving the party in UP where it won only 7 seats in the 2017 Assembly polls.