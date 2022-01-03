Priyanka Gandhi Vadra In Isolation As Family Member, Staff Person Test Positive For COVID

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday, January 3, informed that she has tested negative for COVID. Vadra is currently in isolation after a member of her family and one of her staff tested positive for the virus.

A member of my family and one of my staff have tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday.



I have tested negative today however the doctor has advised that I remain isolated and test again after a few days. — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) January 3, 2022

It is to be noted that Priyanka Vadra has actively been campaigning for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections. Along with the women of the state, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has initiated the 'Shakti Samvad' programme which will be beneficial in the upcoming elections as Raebareli is the parliamentary constituency of Congress President Sonia Gandhi.

Priyanka Gandhi accused Centre over COVID management in India

In June 2021, Priyanka Vadra had accused the Centre of suppressing data related to the COVID pandemic. According to her, the BJP-led Central government focussed on propaganda over saving lives which had an immense impact on the common man's life.

The Congress leader had said in a statement, "From the very start of the pandemic, the Modi government's attitude towards data was to utilise it as a propaganda tool rather than an invaluable weapon in the fight against COVID-19."

She further pointed out that deaths and infections reported during the pandemic were in a ratio of the population while testing was reported as an absolute figure.

Sonia Gandhi dials Punjab CM Channi to know about COVID situation in state

President of All India Congress Sonia Gandhi on Sunday, January 2, called Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on phone and directed him to be fully prepared to combat any eventuality arising out of the COVID situation. This comes as India prepares to fight the Omicron variant with COVID cases rapidly increasing in the country.

Sonia Gandhi said, "There should be no complacency in this regard and concerted efforts should be made to face any possibility of emergency efficaciously."

Responding to Sonia Gandhi's concerns, the Chief Minister said that he was constantly monitoring the current COVID situation in the state. He mentioned that he has been holding meetings with all departments to ensure all the requisite health and medical infrastructure are in place to effectively tackle any emergency that befalls.

Image: PTI, Pixabay