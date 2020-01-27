Priyanka Vadra Condoles Kobe Bryant's Tragic Demise; 'The World Has Lost A Legend...'

After the news of NBA legend Kobe Bryant's tragic demise in a helicopter crash sent shock waves across the world, social media has been flooded with disbelief and tributes for the NBA star. Taking to Twitter, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra among many has reacted to the untimely death of the Basketball legend.

The world has lost a legend, and a family has lost its light. May the prayers of millions of people from around the world give #KobeBryant ’s family and those of the others who died in this heartbreaking tragedy courage and strength. #RIPMamba pic.twitter.com/KUGm6UtLBj — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) January 27, 2020

The Legendary American basketball player was killed when the helicopter he was traveling in crashed and burst into flames Sunday morning amid foggy conditions in the hills above Calabasas, 48 km north-west of Los Angeles. Despite timely assistance from emergency personnel, none of the people traveling in the helicopter survived. Along with Kobe Bryant (41), all others on board including his daughter Gianna Maria Onore Bryant (13), Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli; his wife, Keri and his daughter Alyssa passed away in the crash.

Reactions pour in

Kobe Bryant is survived by his wife Vanessa Bryant, and three daughters after him and the second daughter Gianna's tragic demise. Messages and tributes have poured in from former teammates and competitors to popular soccer players Cristiano Ronald and Lionel Messi who expressed disbelief and offered condolences on the NBA legend's death. President of the United States Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and daughter Ivanka Trump also offered condolences while fans and netizens are unable to digest the news of the untimely death of the NBA legend.

Kobe Bryant was a 5-time NBA champion and two-time Olympic gold medallist. He retired as NBA’s third-all-time leading scorer with 33,643 points. Moreover, he was expected to be inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame later this year.

