Alicia Keys Pays Tribute To Late Basketball Legend Kobe Bryant At Grammy 2020

Music

Alicia Keys took the centre stage at Grammy 2020 to pay tribute to the late basketball player Kobe Bryant. Check out what she said in respect to the sports star

Alicia Keys

Singer Alicia Keys paid tribute to the basketball legend Kobe Bryant who passed away in a helicopter crash in Calabasas of southern California on Sunday. Alicia took the centre stage at the Grammy Awards 2020 and spoke about the loss of the basketball star. The Grammy 2020 took place in the staples centre, a stadium where Kobe Bryant often played. Check out what she had to say.

Alicia Keys pays tribute to Kobe Bryant

In the video, Alicia Keys can be heard saying that the gathering is being held in the house that Kobe Bryant built. She said that many are heartbroken after the news broke. Kobe Bryant fans have tweeted, thanking Alicia Keys for paying tribute to the lost star. Here’s how the fans reacted to the tribute.

ALSO READ: Kobe Bryant, Gianna Death: Bollywood Mourns The Demise Of The Basketball Legend

Fan reactions

ALSO READ: Kobe Bryant Killed In Helicopter Crash: Cristiano Ronaldo Grieves Legend's Untimely Demise

ALSO READ: 'Absolutely Devastated': Virat Kohli Mourns The Death Of Basketball Giant Kobe Bryant

While many thanked Alicia Keys for the beautiful gesture, many also said that she has a golden heart for paying the tribute. Alicia Keys stood up on the Grammy 2020 stage and she spoke about the lost star while his pictures of playing at the Staples Centre were being showcased on the screen above her. Kobe Bryant fans are insisting that the Staples Centre should be renamed after Kobe Bryant.

ALSO READ: Justin Beiber, Kayne West, Taylor Swift, Nick Jonas Mourn Death Of Kobe Bryant

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
