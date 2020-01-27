Alicia Keys Pays Tribute To Late Basketball Legend Kobe Bryant At Grammy 2020

Singer Alicia Keys paid tribute to the basketball legend Kobe Bryant who passed away in a helicopter crash in Calabasas of southern California on Sunday. Alicia took the centre stage at the Grammy Awards 2020 and spoke about the loss of the basketball star. The Grammy 2020 took place in the staples centre, a stadium where Kobe Bryant often played. Check out what she had to say.

Alicia Keys pays tribute to Kobe Bryant

"We're literally standing here, heartbroken, in the house that Kobe Bryant built."



—Alicia Keys at the Grammys, which is being held at Staples Center



(via @MTVNEWS) pic.twitter.com/HeNomDi6bX — ESPN (@espn) January 27, 2020

In the video, Alicia Keys can be heard saying that the gathering is being held in the house that Kobe Bryant built. She said that many are heartbroken after the news broke. Kobe Bryant fans have tweeted, thanking Alicia Keys for paying tribute to the lost star. Here’s how the fans reacted to the tribute.

Fan reactions

Great tribute. Alicia did it justice. RIP. — Andrew M (@andrewmu123) January 27, 2020

Thank you Alicia Keys! You have a beautiful soul!!! — Mary Freeman (@MaryFree2004) January 27, 2020

Rename it Bryant center — HEAVEN HAS MAMBA MENTALITY (@WildBosh) January 27, 2020

Well can we have a great request can we change the name of Staples Center to Kobe Bryant Arena in tribute to him 😭😭😭😭 — George Henry (@Ne_Mesis72) January 27, 2020

While many thanked Alicia Keys for the beautiful gesture, many also said that she has a golden heart for paying the tribute. Alicia Keys stood up on the Grammy 2020 stage and she spoke about the lost star while his pictures of playing at the Staples Centre were being showcased on the screen above her. Kobe Bryant fans are insisting that the Staples Centre should be renamed after Kobe Bryant.

