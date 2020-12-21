Priyanka Gandhi Writes To CM Yogi; Raises Concern Over Condition Of Cows In Uttar Pradesh

Congress party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday wrote a letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, raising concerns about the condition of the cows in the state. In the letter, a copy of which was posted on her Twitter handle, Priyanka said that her mind got ''disturbed" after looking at the pictures of the bodies of "gaumata" from Saujna in Lalitpur. In her letter to CM Yogi Adityanath, Priyanka Gandhi pointed out that this is not the first such picture which has come to the fore. "Even before this, such pictures have been found from different parts of the state," she added.

उत्तर प्रदेश से आई मृत गायों की तस्वीरों को देखकर विचलित होकर मैं यह पत्र माननीय मुख्यमंत्री, यूपी सरकार को लिख रही हूं। प्रदेश की कई गौशालाओं में यही स्थिति है।



इस समस्या को सुलझाने के मॉडल मौजूद हैं। गौमाता की देखभाल के घोषणाओं के साथ साथ योजनाओं को अमलीजामा पहनाना जरूरी है। pic.twitter.com/XRa0xsoQKW — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) December 21, 2020

Priyanka Gandhi writes to CM Yogi Adityanath

Stating that everytime the condition of cows in Uttar Pradesh is discussed no concrete steps are taken by the state government to take care of these innocent animals, Priyanka questioned, "The question arises who is responsible for this?" Hitting out at the Chief Minister, Priyanka Gandhi said that at the time of coming to power, Yogi Aditynath has talked about protecting "cow-dynasty" and building cowsheds, but the reality is that the government's efforts have "completely failed".

Priyanka Gandhi alleged, "Gaushalas were opened, but the truth is that there is no sensitiveness to cow-offspring, not just fodder and water. Several officers and gaushala operators are fully involved in corruption. Every day in the state, many cows are dying due to hunger and water."

Recalling West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's teachings, Priyanka said that cow protection does not only mean the protection of the cow but the protection of all those creatures who are helpless and weak. In the letter, she also proposed that the Yogi Adityanath-led UP government should follow the measures taken by Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh government. "Chhattisgarh has solved the matter very well by implementing the Godan Nyaya Yojana, " said Priyanka Vadra.

She said, "Perhaps the UP government can take inspiration from them and all of us can maintain our service towards the cow. We can save the cows from being forced to live and die in such horrific conditions and can also help our farmers realistically," Priyanka added.

So far, the details of the incident have not yet ascertained regarding the circumstances under which the cows referred to by Priyanka Vadra died, but it is claimed that it was due to lack of fodder and water.

