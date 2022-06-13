Ahead of his appearance before the Enforcement Directorate on Monday, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reached the residence of Rahul Gandhi to meet him before he leaves for the ED office. Notably, Rahul Gandhi has been summoned for questioning before the ED in connection to the National Herald case on June 13, Monday, while his mother and party chief Sonia Gandhi has been summoned on June 23.

In the wake of Rahul Gandhi's appearance before the Enforcement Directorate on Monday, several Congress leaders staged a massive protest outside party headquarters and had planned to carry out the 'Satya ka Sangram'. However, many were detained by the Delhi Police as they were holding demonstrations without permission. The police had denied permission for the rally in view of the law and order situation.

The rally was planned from the AICC headquarters at 24, Akbar Road to the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) office at APJ Abdul Kalam road on Monday, June 13.

Notably, the Congress which continues to oppose the ED summons issued to party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in connection to the National Herald case had been hitting out at the PM Modi-led central Government and Home Minister Amit Shah for misusing the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and other central agencies against the opposition.

'Some people are misusing ED and central agencies against the Oppn': Sachin Pilot

In the meantime, while the Congress vows to continue protesting against the summons, in a stern reaction from the party over not receiving permission to carry out a peaceful protest and the ED calls, Congress leader Sachin Pilot spoke to the media on Monday and said that the way some people are misusing the agencies is well known as the cases against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were closed 7-8 years back and now it is being probed again.

हमनें गांधीवादी और शांतिपूर्ण तरीके से एक मार्च निकालने की कोशिश की थी लेकिन दिल्ली में अनुमति नहीं मिली। मुझे लगता है कि ये लोग जिस तरह एजेंसी का दुरूपयोग कर रहे हैं वो जगजाहिर है। सोनिया गांधी और राहुल गांधी और तमाम नेताओं पर 7-8 साल से बंद केस डाले गए: कांग्रेस नेता सचिन पायलट pic.twitter.com/WYuHJmYhgz — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) June 13, 2022

Further speaking on the party leaders' protest in the national capital, he said, "We had tried to carry take out a march in a peaceful manner but permission was not granted in Delhi".

Sachin Pilot also made a scathing attack on the central government and said that a "politics of putting pressure" on the opposition is going on in the country while there are so many important issues to focus on. "The government is working to suppress people from different ideologies", he added.

Image: ANI/PTI