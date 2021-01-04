Puducherry CM Calls For Indefinite Protest To Urge Centre To Recall L-G Kiran Bedi

Chief Minister of Puducherry V Narayansamy on Sunday announced that the Congress-led Secular Democratic Alliance would stage dharna to urge the Centre to recall Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi. V Narayanasamy further said that the indefinite protest would be held from January 8 in front of Raj Niwas, which is the office-cum-residence of Kiran Bedi, till she is sent out of the Union Territory. He also said that he along with other party members are ready to face any consequence.

Kick-starting a campaign in neighbouring Kalapetto mobilise people's support for the dharna, Puducherry CM said, "We are not bothered about our posts and positions and we will face any consequence. My ministerial colleagues, legislators, leaders and workers of all parties affiliated to the Secular Democratic Alliance would take part in the dharna."

READ | Puducherry CM Diverts To L-G Bedi On Not Conducting Polls After PM Exposes Congress

V Narayanasamy seeks people's support in dharna

Speaking further about the dharna, Puducherry Chief Minister said, "we seek support and participation of the people in the dharna and the stir will continue till Kiran Bedi runs away from Puducherry." Narayanasamy who has been at loggerheads with the Lieutenant Governor on several issues alleged that the NDA government at the Centre was also keen on dismantling the separate status of Puducherry and merge it with neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

READ | Local BJP Leader Injured In Attack By Miscreants In Nadia District

Calling Bedi an enemy of the people of Puducherry and traitor affecting the development of the Union territory, the Chief Minister said, "all our proposals to improve the welfare of the people are rejected by Kiran Bedi although there is a court verdict preventing her from intervening in the routine administration and governance."

READ | Puducherry CM Meets MoS Reddy; Demands Statehood & Financial Assistance For Welfare Of UT

Alleging that welfare schemes like free rice schemes, assistance to students, developmental programmes for fishermen and jobs for the youth were blocked by the Lieutenant Governor, Naranasamy said the store should be as massive as the one the farmers are staging across the country, particularly in Delhi, for repeal of Centre's 3 contentious farm laws.

The Chief Minister said he and his Cabinet colleagues, legislators and leaders of parties of the alliance had observed dharna in February 2018. "Only a few of our demands projected through dharna were fulfilled and we are now reviving the stir to seek shunting out of Bedi from Puducherry," he said.

READ | Alternative Policies Needed To Foil BJP, TMC Efforts To Turn Bengal Polls Bipolar Event: Yechury

(With PTI inputs)