Punjab 2022: Kejriwal Promises Free Power, VAT Refund, End To 'red Tapism' To Businessmen

Unveiling yet another slew of promises for the people of Punjab, AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, on Wednesday, vowed 24x7 power supply to businessmen and traders. Addressing a public meeting in Jalandhar, the Delhi CM announced ten promises aimed at the business community - uninterrupted power, elimination of red-tapism, VAT refund, infrastructure, no additional charge, ending 'gunda' tax, better partnership, promote MSME, peace in Punjab. AAP faces a weakened Congress and a resurgent Akali Dal for the Punjab polls in February 2022.

Kejriwal announced 10 promises for businessmen

ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਵਪਾਰੀਆਂ ਅਤੇ ਕਾਰੋਬਾਰੀਆਂ ਲਈ ਮੇਰੇ 10 ਐਲਾਨ



1) 24 ਘੰਟੇ ਬਿਜਲੀ

2) Redtapism ਦਾ ਖ਼ਾਤਮਾ

3) ਪੁਰਾਣਾ VAT 3-6 ਮਹੀਨੇ 'ਚ ਰਿਫੰਡ

4) ਬੁਨਿਆਦੀ INFRASTRUCTURE ਠੀਕ ਕਰਾਂਗੇ

5) ਵਾਧੂ ਚਾਰਜ ਦਾ ਖ਼ਾਤਮਾ

6) ਹਫ਼ਤਾ ਵਸੂਲੀ ਖ਼ਤਮ

7) ਗੁੰਡਾ TAX ਦਾ ਖ਼ਾਤਮਾ

8) Partners ਵਜੋਂ ਕੰਮ

9) ਸ਼ਾਂਤਮਈ ਪੰਜਾਬ

10)MSME ਨੂੰ ਵਧਾਵਾ — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 13, 2021

"It is not that Inspector Raj, red tape cannot be eradicated. The people sitting on the top have bad intentions. If there is an honest Chief Minister and Cabinet at the top, I can challenge that the whole structure will be fine," said Kejriwal.

Prior to this, Kejriwal has also promised free and quality healthcare to all if AAP is voted to power in the state. He has offered free healthcare, free medicine, tests, operation, a state health card, 16,000 mohalla clinics, new hospitals and free treatment of all road accident victims. Moreover, Kejriwal remained mum when asked if Sidhu would join AAP saying, "It is a hypothetical question. If any such thing happens, I will tell you."

In his previous visit, Kejriwal promised free power upto 300 units per month. He also offered to waive off old/pending bills, assured free electricity for farmers and 24/7 uninterrupted power supply. Kejriwal has also offered to share the paddy solvent with Punjab farmers to avoid stubble burning and causing pollution. AAP has made similar promises of 'free power' in Goa, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand - citing the Goa model. AAP is yet to field a CM face for any state.

AAP's Punjab campaign

In 2017, Congress which had roped in poll strategist Prashant Kishor for both Uttar Pradesh and the Delhi Assembly was successful in electing Captain Amarinder Singh as CM, beating AAP which won only 20 seats in the 117-seat Assembly. While AAP tried to pitch Kejriwal's development policies against the Congress veteran, Singh cruised to an easy victory based on his 25-year-old political career. Incidentally, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal roped in Kishor for his re-election bid in 2020 and won 62 of the 70 seats. AAP which had won 4 seats and 25% voteshare in 2014 Lok Sabha polls was reduced to just one seat in 2019.