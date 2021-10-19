Punjab: Amarinder Singh Announces He's Floating Own Party; Hopeful Of Alliance With BJP

In a major development, former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday informed that he will form his own party in the state, days after quitting Congress following an internal tussle. "The battle for Punjab’s future is on. Will soon announce the launch of my own political party to serve the interests of Punjab & its people, including our farmers who’ve been fighting for their survival for over a year," he said.

Captain Amarinder Singh to float new party

The ex-Army captain also confirmed that his party is open to making an alliance with BJP. "Hopeful of a seat arrangement with @BJP4India in 2022 Punjab Assembly polls if #FarmersProtest is resolved in farmers’ interest. Also looking at alliance with like-minded parties such as breakaway Akali groups, particularly Dhindsa & Brahmpura factions," he said," he said,

"I will not rest till I can secure the future of my people and my state. Punjab needs political stability and protection from internal & external threats. I promise my people I will do what it takes to ensure its peace and security, which is today at stake," Amarinder Singh added.

Congress pushes Amarinder Singh to the brink

Amid the infighting between Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu, the situation escalated after Congress summoned a Legislative Party meeting at 5 pm on September 18 without keeping the Punjab CM in the loop. Amid growing speculation that Singh will be ousted, the latter tendered his resignation to Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit at about 4.30 pm on the same day owing to "humiliation". Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Singh asserted that he would remain active in politics.

On October 1, AICC Punjab in-charge Harish Rawat strongly countered the charge that he was humiliated by Congress. Contending that his "closeness" to BJP leaders raises a question mark on his "secular credentials", Rawat asserted in a press briefing that Congress always treated him with respect. Justifying the need for a change of guard in Punjab, he opined that Singh had failed to act on the 18-point formula in a time-bound manner leading to discontent among a large section of Congress MLAs. Moreover, he urged the former Punjab CM to not help BJP directly or indirectly.