Punjab BJP Expels Four Party Members For Engaging In 'anti-party Activities'

The Punjab BJP, on September 6, expelled four party members as they were accused of being involved in 'anti-party activities.' The expelled leaders are Nimisha Mehta, Dalvinder Singh Dhillon, Kuldeep Singh, and Gurpreet Singh, all of them belonging to the Garhshankar Assembly Constituency in the Hoshiarpur district.

In an official order, the party said that they have been relieved of their duties with immediate effect. The BJP said that the aforementioned leaders "are guilty of breach of discipline as per Article XXV of the Constitution of the Bharatiya Janata Party."

Citing the decision of State President Sunil Jakhar, the members have now been "expelled from the party and responsibilities/assignments, if any, assigned to them with immediate effect."