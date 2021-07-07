Punjab Vidhan Sabha member, Anil Joshi was served a show-cause notice by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) recently. The notice was issued by Punjab's general secretary Subhas Sharma. Joshi has been alligated of anti-party activities

Why was Joshi issued a show-cause notice?

The brainchild of the show cause notice was BJP's state unit general secretary Shubhas Sharma. The show-cause notice pointed out that Joshi had been circulating statements against the centre as well as state leadership. "These activities are anti-party,'' the notice clearly stated.

Joshi in previous interviews had also expressed his outburst regarding sensitive matters' like that of the farmer's protest and he went on to criticise his own party members and also the centre for not being able to handle the situation in a more systemised and curated manner. Joshi has further been granted a couple of days to justify his side of the story and give reasons as to why no action must be taken against him. He has also been alligated for BJP's demise in power in Punjab and questioned on why the party and its overall situation and reputation stooped so low under his regime.

The party's high command came up with a viewpoint that such a leader like Joshi should fall in line or face action. BJP's Punjab affairs in-charge and Rajya Sabha members did not want to comment on the actions to be taken against Joshi but equally wanted the former minister to acknowledge the recognition he had received from the party and remain faithful.

How did Joshi react to the situation?

The former Cabinet Minister did not want to completely acknowledge all the blame that had been piled upon him and rather called it a conspiracy that could eventually end his career. He quoted, "I have always been a faithful soldier of the party. What wrong did I do? I just asked them to convey to the national leadership the ground reality. At present, a lot of the state leadership is insecure of my stature. It is a conspiracy to finish my career."

He added, "Sharma should resign as, under his leadership, the party was on the verge of getting finished in the state" Sharma however refused to comment against the demand of resignation issued by Joshi.

Image Credits - PTI