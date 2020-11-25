Punjab CM Amarinder Invites Disgruntled Navjot Singh Sidhu For Lunch; Thaw On The Cards?

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has invited Navjot Singh Sidhu for lunch on Wednesday, indicating a possible patch-up with the former cricketer who quit the state cabinet after being stripped of key portfolios last year. A media adviser to the chief minister tweeted that both leaders are expected to discuss state and national politics.

“Punjab CM @capt_amarinder has invited Navjot Singh Sidhu for lunch tomorrow (Nov 25). He & @sherryontopp are expected to discuss state & national politics over the luncheon meeting," the media adviser said.

Sidhu had stayed away from all Congress activities after he resigned from the state cabinet. He, however, made a public appearance at a "tractor rally" against the Centre''s farm laws in Moga last month where party leader Rahul Gandhi, Amarinder Singh and others were also present. Sidhu attended the "tractor rally" after AICC general secretary Harish Rawat met him at his residence in Amritsar.

Sidhu wants resurrection

Sidhu has in March this year, launched his own channel on YouTube to 'connect with the people'. With 40.8K subscribers so far, Sidhu in his Youtube channel ‘Jittega Punjab’ (Punjab Will Win) highlights his role as a leader bringing 'reform in Punjab'. While launching his channel, he had said that he has taken the decision as he has a clarity of thoughts now and he will discuss “burning issues” on his channel. He had added that he will carve out a roadmap for Punjab and that his channel is a platform to propel Punjab towards revival and renaissance. He had appealed to people to 'be part of the resurrection'.

Sidhu's resignation

After a tumultuous spat with CM Captain Amarinder Singh during the Lok Sabha elections last year, Sidhu had sent his resignation on June 10 to the former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and tweeted about the same a month later. On June 6, Sidhu was given the power of a new portfolio - renewable energy portfolio and was divested of the ministry of Local Government and Tourism and Cultural Affairs Departments. While he tendered his resignation as Punjab minister, the cricketer-turned-politician later confirmed that he will remain with the Congress.

Sidhu meets Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra

Months later, Sidhu met Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi and the party's UP general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Sidhu said that he was called by the party high command, and presented his roadmap for Punjab that he had also presented while he was a cabinet minister. In what seemed to be a dig at Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh, he said that both Priyanka and Sonia heard the roadmap that would bring the old glory of Punjab back and would help it rise again. Sidhu had gone underground after his resignation in June last year after his resignation and was seen only during the opening of Kartarpur corridor when he was invited by Pakistan.

(With PTI Inputs)