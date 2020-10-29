Sirsa Slams Sidhu Amid Pakistan's Pulwama Admission, Asks Him 'where His Loyalty Lies'

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Thursday reacted to Pakistan's Pulwama admission, launching an attack on Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu. The SAD leader, while taking a jibe at the cricketer-turned-politician, asked him whether his loyalties lay with his 'friend' Imran Khan or the 40 Indian jawans that had been brutally murdered last year, now that the Imran Khan-led government had openly called the Pulwama terror attack 'an achievement.'

Imran Khan’s Cabinet minister congratulates him on Pulwama attack calling this an achievement for every Pakistani

I want to ask @sherryontopp where does his loyalty lie now?



With his Friend Imran Khan

Or

With our soldiers who have been killed brutally bcos of a cowardly attack pic.twitter.com/JOh9U1dkRQ — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) October 29, 2020

Sidhu calls Imran Khan his 'yaar-dildar'

Last year, Navjot Singh Sidhu had caused a massive row in the country after he repeatedly wrote to the MEA, demanding permission to attend the opening ceremony of the Kartarpur corridor as the chief guest in Pakistan. The Congress leader in an ultimatum letter to External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar stated that if his permission to visit Kartarpur was not answered, he would go to Pakistan as a 'devotee' via the Wagah border. After he received conditional political clearance to travel to Pakistan's Kartarpur by the MEA, Sidhu was all praises for Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Speaking at the event, Sidhu said, "It is the first time since partition that the boundaries have been dismantled. No one can deny my friend Imran Khan's contribution. I thank Modi ji also for it. I am sending a Munnabhai MBBS-style hug to you Modi sahab for this," said Sidhu. He also called Imran Khan, the "king of hearts" and added that his 'yaar dildar' had won hearts all over saying, "Sikandar (Alexander) won the world with fear but you won hearts all over the world".

Pakistan Admits To Pulwama Attack

In a shocking admission, Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhury on Thursday publically admitted to the Imran Khan government's involvement in the 2019 Pulwama attack in which 40 Indian Army jawans were killed, in the Pakistan National Assembly. Chaudhury - who is Federal Minister for Science and Technology - claimed that the 'Pulwama attack was the biggest achievement' of the Imran Khan government. Retaliating to PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq's claims on 'Abhinandan's return', Chaudhury termed the terror attack as a feat where Pakistan 'hit India in its area' (Ghuske maara Bharat ko).

"Sadiq saab, you were given respect and involved in some high-level issues and you are talking about it in the assembly. You are lying so easily that Qureshi's legs were shivering. We have hit India in its own territory. The success in Pulwama, it is the success of this community under Imran Khan government. You and I are all a proud part of it. The way we attacked India after Pulwama in their own territory," said Chaudhury, while members thumped their hands on their desks.

