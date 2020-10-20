Punjab CM Amarinder Moves Three Bills In Punjab Assembly To Counter Centre's Farm Laws

To counter the farm laws that were passed by Parliament, Punjab government on Tuesday moved a resolution against the controversial reforms in the state assembly. Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said in his speech that the Centre is doing injustice to the farmers of Punjab, Haryana and rest of nation.

Captain Amarinder Singh moved a resolution in state assembly against the Centre’s agriculture legislations and the Electricity Amendment Bill 2020. He asked the Modi government to annul all three farm laws and the Bill.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister introduced fresh bills - The Farmers Produce Trade And Commerce (Promotion And Facilitation) Special Provisions And Punjab Amendment Bill, 2020, The Essential Commodities (Special Provisions And Punjab Amendment) Bill, 2020 And The Farmers (Empowerment And Protection) Agreement On Price Assurance And Farm Services (Special Provisions And Punjab Amendment) Bill, 2020.

AAP MLAs stage overnight protest

On the other side, MLAs of the Aam Aadmi Party staged an overnight protest seeking the copy of the bills to discuss in the legislative assembly. The MLAs stayed inside the Vidhan Sabha building demanding for the Congress government to share a draft of the proposed bill. The AAP also alleged that Punjab Govt is hand in glove with the Centre, that is why it is not providing the copies to the MLAs.

Even the SAD MLAs said that keeping them a secret raises doubt regarding the proposed legislation. Bikram Majithia said if the Punjab government is moving the bills for farmers, they should give them copies before putting on the floor so that all political parties can express their views on the same. But not giving bill copies reveals that Congress is trying to manage the issue on its own.

Meanwhile, farmer unions in Punjab have been agitating on railway tracks for days. They also went through the content of bills introduced by the state. Farm unions have said that once the bill is passed by the Punjab legislative assembly, they accordingly take the call on lifting the protest.

