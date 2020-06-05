Punjab CM Urges Centre To Take A Tough Stance On China, Says 'won't Accept Bullying'

While India and China gear up for Corps Commander-level Indo-China talks, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, on Friday, urged the Centre to take a tough stand on the continuing border stand-off with China if the neighbouring country was not responding to diplomatic efforts to resolve the issue. He added that India cannot allow China to push it around. He also claimed that China has staked claims on Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh in the past.

"The problem needs to be resolved through negotiations and diplomacy, but we cannot turn our back to the threat posed by the aggressive moves of the Chinese at the border,” he said, in response to questions during his video press conference. He added, "India does not want war but we will not accept bullying by China. We want peace, but they cannot push us around. Attempts have been made by China in the past to lay claims on Indian land in Himachal Pradesh and UP too."

On the contrary, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has said that the government must 'come clean' on the issue. Taking to Twitter, the Wayanad MP claimed the silence of the government on the border situation is fueling massive speculation. Moreover, he quoted General Panag's opinion piece stating 'Denial won't help us', alleging that the Centre is under a denial about the loss of territory to China.

Indo-China faceoff

Apart from two armies' standoff, the Air Force was forced to rush its fighter jet patrols in Ladakh after Chinese military choppers were found to be flying close to the Line of Actual Control on last Tuesday. Indian Army sources on May 5, stated that the defence forces were involved in a stand-off with their Chinese counterparts near the India-China border in North Sikkim's Naku La Sector, which was solved after local-level talks between the authorities. While US President Donald Trump said that the United States is “willing and able” to arbitrate the conflict between India and China, both countries have confirmed that they will resolve via diplomatic and army-level talks.

As per sources, a breakthrough has not been achieved despite a dozen rounds of talks between the two sides. The Corps Commander-level Indo-China talks shall take place on June 6. Lieutenant General Harinder Singh, the Commander of 14 Corps will represent India in the discussions with China at Chushul, a village in Leh district of Ladakh. Reports indicate that Lieutenant General Harinder Singh will hold talks with chief of China’s Southern Xinjiang Military District.

