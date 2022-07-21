Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Admitted To Hospital In Delhi After Complaining Of Stomach Ache

In a fresh development, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has been admitted to a hospital in Delhi on Wednesday early morning, reported ANI citing sources on Thursday. Accordingly, CM Mann was taken to Delhi's Apollo Hospital after he complained about a stomach ache.

After he felt unwell, the doctors conducted a routine checkup and diagnosed him with an infection in the stomach. While no official statement has been issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) so far, it is being said that there is nothing to worry about as the chief minister's condition is stable.

CM Mann congratulates Punjab police for ops against Moosewala's killers

Earlier on Wednesday, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann took to Twitter and congratulated the Punjab Police and the anti-gangster task force for successfully executing an operation against gangsters in the state. In a statement issued from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), CM Mann while stating that his state government has launched a decisive war against gangsters and anti-social elements further also added that as committed, the Punjab Police has achieved a major success in the encounter carried out in Amritsar.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann asserted that no stones will be left unturned for making Punjab a peaceful, prosperous, and progressive state. Notably, the chief minister's statement came in the backdrop of a recent encounter carried out by the Punjab Police in Amritsar where they took down the killers of singer-politician Sidhu Moosewala.

Image: PTI