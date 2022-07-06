Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is all set to tie the knot once again. Bhagwant Mann will get married in a close private ceremony at his house in Chandigarh tomorrow (July 7) with Dr Gurpreet Kaur. Delhi Chief Minister and AAP National convener Arvind Kejriwal is expected to be in attendance.

Notably, Bhagwant Mann and his ex-wife divorced nearly 6 years ago back in 2015. His first wife Inderjeet Kaur, and their two children live in the United States. Both the children had come to his swearing-in ceremony when he took oath as the Chief Minister of Punjab in March.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann will get married in a close private ceremony at his house in Chandigarh tomorrow with Dr Gurpreet Kaur. CM Delhi & AAP National convener Arvind Kejriwal will be in attendance. CM Mann was divorced from his earlier marriage almost 6 years back.



(file pic) pic.twitter.com/tC3Zd2LGfv — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2022

Bhagwant Mann's rise as Chief Minister

In a historic mandate, much like Delhi, the Aam Aadmi Party managed to register a landslide victory in Punjab by winning 92 of the 117 Assembly seats, defeating Congress and the Akali Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party combined. The party's candidates managed to send regional stalwarts like Parkash Singh Badal, Amarinder Singh and Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi home.

Etching his name in history, Bhagwant Mann took oath as the 17th CM of Punjab in the presence of thousands of people at legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh's ancestral village Khatkar Kalan. Flanked by AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Mann was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit. As the CM face of AAP, he led Punjab to a mammoth victory besides winning the Dhuri seat by beating Congress leader Dalvir Singh Goldy.

Mann was elected to the Lok Sabha for the first time in 2014 by defeating Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa by a margin of 2,11,721 votes from the Sangrur constituency. However, he lost to SAD supremo Sukhbir Singh Badal in the Jalalabad seat in the 2017 state Assembly election. But, the 49-year-old politician retained the Sangrur seat in the 2019 General Election.