Punjab CM Channi Accuses Badal Of 'vested Political Ambitions' On BSF's Jurisdiction Row

Calling the Centre's resolution to expand the territorial jurisdiction of the Border Security Force (BSF) in Punjab as 'illogical' and 'authoritarian', Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Monday asked all political leaders in the state to work collectively, especially castigating President of the Siromani Akali Dal (SAD) Sukhbir Singh Badal to not misuse the matter for 'vested political ambitions'.

Taking a dig at the Centre's decision, the Punjab CM said, "I strongly oppose and condemn the GOI's authoritarian decision to illogically expand the BSF's jurisdiction to 50 km inside the Punjab territory. People of Punjab are greatly offended by this unilateral action. This is an anti-democratic and anti-federal decision by the Modi government."

CM Channi urged all of Punjab to stay united in this fight for "upholding Punjab's constitutional dignity and federal autonomy. If necessary, we shall convene a special session of the Vidhan Sabha to address this matter," said Channi.

CM Channi cautions SAD President Badal

"In this fight, I urge all political parties in Punjab to work together. I want Sukhbir Singh Badal not to misuse this sensitive issue for vested political ambitions," Channi asserted as Badal on Sunday beseeched him to convene an all-party meet to determine the course of action in this regard. The SAD leader had requested all parties to unitedly oppose the Centre's move.

Hence, I would humbly request all parties to come together against this draconian move and work as a united front. I implore CM @CHARANJITCHANNI to convene an all-party meet at the earliest so that the course of action can be decided at the earliest. (2/2) — Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) October 17, 2021

The move is an outright attack on the federal structure imbibed in the very essence of our constitution, the SAD President had maintained.

The unilateral decision of the Centre to exponentially increase the territorial jurisdiction of the BSF in Punjab is an outright attack on the federal structure imbibed in the very essence of our constitution. This needs to be dealt with at a level above partisan lines. (1/2) — Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) October 17, 2021

The Centre's move is evidently giving political mileage to the upcoming Punjab Legislative Election scheduled to be held in 2022 as witnessed in the state with the ruling party and the Opposition taking an active role in censuring the decision of the Indian government.

BSF's jurisdiction along borders extended in Punjab, Bengal, Assam

In what may be considered as a move towards 'zero tolerance' against terror activities and inter border crimes, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on October 13 allowed the Border Security Forces (BSF) in West Bengal, Punjab, and Assam to extend their area of jurisdiction subsequently giving them powers to conduct searches, arrest suspects and make seizures in-depth inside these states.

As per the fresh order, the BSF - which was only authorized to take action up to 15 kilometers in the states of Punjab, West Bengal, and Assam - has now been authorised to take steps up to an area of 50 km inside the Indian territory from the International Border (IB) along India-Pakistan and India-Bangladesh borders without any hurdle or further permission either from the Centre or the state governments. Section 139 of the Border Security Force Act, 1968, empowers the Centre to modify and amend the area and extent of the BSF's operational mandate, as of when needed according to the situation.

Ministry cut shorts BSF's jurisdiction in northeastern states

However, BSF's jurisdiction in five northeastern states, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Nagaland, and Meghalaya have been cut short by 20 km, from its previous allowed jurisdiction of up to 80 km. On the other hand, the BSF's area of jurisdiction in Gujarat has also been curtailed from 80 km to 50 km.

The BSF guards an area of 4,097 km India-Bangladesh border and 3323-kilometer India-Bangladesh border along with added responsibility of combatting Left Wing Extremism in Chhatisgarh and Odisha. The force is also given the charge to boost the feeling of security among people living along the borders; thereby preventing trans-border crimes, trespassing inside or from the territory of India thus curbing smuggling or any other illegal activities.

The BSF is empowered under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) to exercise and discharge the powers and duties without an order from a Magistrate and without a warrant. An officer in the force is now authorized to arrest an individual connected with a cognizable offense, or against whom a reasonable complaint has been made, or credible information has been received. The BSF has also been authorised to conduct a search of a place entered by a person sought to be arrested.

With inputs from ANI

Image: PTI/ANI