Amid the heavy political infighting in Punjab, CM Charanjit Singh Channi on Sunday, shared a photo with some local children whom had taken on a free helicopter spin. Taking to Twitter, Channi explained that he had found the kids playing near his helicopter while visiting Morinda. Stating that it was a childhood dream of his to fly in a helicopter, he offered the ride to the children. Punjab goes to polls in February 2022.

Channi gives free helicopter ride to kids

"During my visit to Morinda, saw children playing near the helicopter. When I was young, I used to see planes & think that one day I too would get a chance to sit in it. Reminiscing about the same, I made a few village children fly with me in helicopter & fulfilled their dream," wrote Channi.

Sidhu threatens to 'quit' again

Punjab Congress is currently going through turmoil again. Incensed at Akali Dal's allegations of links with Punjab DGP Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Saturday, threatened to 'quit politics' if the links were proven. Referring to Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota as the blue-eyed boy of former DGP Sumedh Singh Saini, he underlined his disliking towards him from the first day for illegally detaining innocent Sikh boys in 2015, and giving clean chits to Badals. Sidhu has already threatened to stage a 'hunger strike' against Punjab's drug menace.

Sidhu Vs Channi

After Channi's appointment as CM, Sidhu rebelled against Channi as the new Punjab cabinet was finalised without his consideration. He was also miffed at the induction of Rana Gurjeet Singh into the cabinet and only Pargat Singh - among Sidhu loyalists - getting a portfolio of his choice, while Amarinder Singh loyalist - Brahm Mohindra got a plum post. Sidhu also opposed the appointment of Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota and Amar Preet Singh Deol as the DGP and AG respectively over the links to the 2015 sacrilege case, resigning as Congress state chief in protest. While High Command urged Channi to not escalate the issue, Channi refused to do so - telling the same to Sidhu in a one-to-one meeting. Later, he succumbed to pressure from Congress High Command as Sidhu resigned from his post.

Sidhu and his supporters had similarly rebelled against then-CM Capt Amarinder Singh moving the High Command claiming the party's 18-point agenda was not being fulfilled - leading to his ouster. He was later replaced by Channi - a Sidhu aide - and Punjab's first Dalit CM. Congress has stated that the polls will be fought under Channi and Sidhu's leadership, but is yet to name a CM face.