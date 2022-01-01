Punjab CM Channi Says 'Khalistani Elements Remain Active During Elections' Ahead Of Polls

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Saturday spoke about the presence of pro-Khalistan elements in the state. He said that during polls, such elements remain active. CM Channi said that the person involved in the Ludhiana blast was identified, stating that there are indications towards big fish involved in drugs.

Addressing a press conference, CM Channi said, "Every time during elections, such elements remain active. In the Ludhiana blast case, the person was identified. Indications towards Big fishes of drugs. SFJ (Sikh For Justice) remain speaking several times but in Punjab no such impact. We are maintaining a law and order situation in Punjab."

Recently, a prominent member of the designated terrorist group Sikh For Justice (SFJ) Jaswinder Singh Multani, who is allegedly linked to the explosion at the Ludhiana Court complex, was held in Germany. According to police, the names of two suspects residing in Pakistan and Germany had emerged.

A bomb blast had occurred at the Ludhiana district court complex on December 23, killing one and injuring two others. The deceased was identified as dismissed Punjab Police personnel Gagandeep Singh, the accused in the case.

CM Channi attacks BJP for pressurising Governor

During his address, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi also attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for allegedly putting pressure on Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit for not clearing job files of 36,000 contractual employees for regular jobs. "We will again try to meet the governor to clear the regular jobs file. If required we will stage a protest against the governor," Channi said.

Punjab CM Channi also stated that his government solved the Kapurthala case within 48 hours. "In Golden temple case, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SPGC) is investigating the first. We will investigate later," he said.

In the 2015 sacrilege incident, the CM said that the state government is trying to interrogate Gurmeet Ram Rahim.

"We are trying to take custodial interrogation of Gurmeet Ram Rahim. Sukhbir Badal’s role in sacrilege is visible but we are trying to make it evident," he said.

Image: Facebook/Charanjit Singh Channi