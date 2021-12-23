Punjab CM Links Ludhiana Blast To FIR Against Akali Dal's Majithia, Questions Timing

In an explosive statement, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi drew links between the Ludhiana court blast and the drugs case against Bikram Singh Majithia, saying that attacks in the state were occurring after the Akali Dal leader was cornered by the law. Drawing a parallel between the registration of an FIR against the SAD leader, recent sacrilege incidents, and the bomb blast that rocked the Ludhiana city, Channi questioned as to why such horrendous incidents were taking place only after Majithia was booked.

The Punjab CM contended that 'anti-Punjab forces' wanted to disrupt the peace of the state and asserted that the state government would probe the Majithia angle in connection with the Ludhiana blasts.

In a shocking incident, an explosion occurred at a Ludhiana court on Thursday at around 12:25 PM, killing at least one person and injuring five others. As per sources, the blast occurred in a women's washroom inside the court premises.

“We are also probing this angle to the recent dastardly acts that have been perpetrated”, said the Chief Minister adding just a single case has forced Majithia to go incognito and if the akali leader has done nothing wrong then he should come forward to face the law.

Channi also hit out at SAD supremo Sukhbir Singh Badal saying that he along with Majithia had 'destroyed' the great legacy of Shiromani Akali Dal by bringing disrepute to the party through drug trafficking and bedadbi (sacrilege) activities.

Meanwhile, reacting to the CM's statement, former Akali Dal MP Prem Singh Chandumajra told Republic TV, "I am disappointed that the Chief Minister is pinning the blame when such a big blast has happened. The state is responsible for it, they have failed. They are giving such remarks to divert the attention. How is it related to the case against Majithia sahab?"

Bikram Majithia booked in drugs case

In a significant development ahead of the Punjab polls, Shiromani Akali Dal general secretary and legislator Bikram Singh Majithia was booked in a drugs case on Monday. An FIR has been registered against him at the State Crime Police Station in Mohali's Bureau of Investigation, on the basis of a report submitted by the Special Task Force headed by IGP Harpreet Singh Sidhu, under Sections 25, 27A, and 29 of the NDPS Act.

The Bureau of Immigration, falling under the aegis of the Union Home Ministry, has issued a Look Out Circular against Majithia on the Punjab Police's request in a bid to prevent him from fleeing abroad. Meanwhile, the leader has applied for anticipatory bail before the court of Additional Sessions Judge, Mohali.