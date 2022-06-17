Punjab CM Mann Demands Rollback Of Agnipath Scheme; 'should Not Keep Soldiers On Rent'

Amid the ongoing protests against the Agnipath scheme, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann criticised the recruitment policy and lashed out at the Centre claiming that the BJP-led government is going to keep soldiers on rent. The Punjab CM Mann added that the country "does not need an army on rent" and demanded that the scheme be rolled back.

Mann also pointed out that the young aspirants are ready to serve but at the end of their tenure they will be out and will not receive a pension.

"We can't keep soldiers on rent. How can we make them ex-soldiers merely at age of 21? They protect the country in harsh conditions. We don't need the military on rent. Agnipath scheme must be taken back. A soldier should be allowed to serve till his heart's content and not just for 4 years," the Punjab CM said.

According to Mann, it represents the country's sorry state of affairs, as the ruling party is carelessly administering the country without regard for its youth. The Punjab CM said that the country is on fire as a result of the government's rash action, claiming that the country's youth have taken to the streets to protest the government's foolish conduct.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), according to Bhagwant Mann, is adamantly opposed to this action, which denies young people the opportunity to serve their nation for the rest of their lives, leaving them useless after only four years of duty.

Protest against Agnipath scheme

Misinformation on the Agnipath scheme has fulled violent protests across the nation. It is important to mention here that the Central government has taken cognizance of many issues pertaining to the Agnipath scheme and has also tried to come up with solutions for some.

The government recently increased the upper age limit from 21 to 23 years so that the students who missed the opportunity to be inducted into the army due to the COVID pandemic can get another chance. Notably, this age waiver is only a one-time scheme and has been supported by the Army chief himself.

Agnipath Scheme

The Indian government announced a new programme named 'Agnipath' on June 14 to recruit 45,000 personnel for the Army, Navy, and Air Force, mostly on a short-term contract basis. The troops who will be recruited as part of the initiative will be known as 'Agniveer.' Both men and women can become 'Agniveers.' The highest age restriction was formerly established at 17.5 to 21 years, but because there had been no military recruiting in the previous two years, the government lifted the upper age limit to 23 years in a one-time waiver. The initial annual package would be Rs 4.76 lakh, with the possibility of increasing it to Rs 6.92 lakh by the completion of the service.

Soldiers who want to be entrepreneurs will be given a financial package and a bank loan plan after serving in the Army for four years, according to the Centre. Those who want to continue their study will be granted a certificate comparable to a class 12 diploma and a bridging course, while those who want to work will be given precedence in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and state police.