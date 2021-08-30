Punjab CM Slams Khattar For Defending Police Action, Says 'anti-farmer Agenda Exposed'

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday, August 30, lambasted his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar for defending police action against protesting farmers in Karnal on Saturday. He said that Khattar's remarks expose his government's "anti-farmer" agenda.

On Saturday, Haryana CM defended police action and blamed farmers for jamming the highway and pelting stones at cops. "Obstructing official work is against democracy," Khattar said, adding that farmers should have protested peacefully.

Amarinder Singh, in a press release, reminded Khattar and his deputy Dushyant Chautala that the demonstrating farmers, who were baton-charged, belong to Haryana. Haryana CM had earlier alleged that the Punjab government is driving farmers' agitation.

Attacking Khattar over the claim that the Haryana Police's action came only after farmed derailed law and order, Punjab CM asked, “How did the SDM know that the farmers intended to resort to stone-pelting etc, as claimed by Khattar?”

“Can’t you see that the farmers of your own state are angry with you for your apathetic attitude towards them and your party’s stubborn refusal to repeal the Farm Laws?” Singh asked the Haryana leaders, continuing that the farmers' fight is for their survival and they don't need any provocation from Punjab or any other state to guard themselves and their families.

He further advised the Central government to repel three farm laws, warning that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will struggle in the upcoming Assembly polls in Punjab and other states.

Punjab CM further said that his government stands with the farmers in their anti-agri laws stance and is proving compensation and jobs to the kins of those who have died during the protests. "A government or a political party which allows such tragic and totally avoidable loss of lives to continue under its watch cannot survive," he said.

Police lathi-charge farmers for protesting & disrupting traffic in Karnal

Around 10 people were wounded on Saturday after Haryana Police alleged baton-charged a group of protesting farmers who were obstructing traffic movement while on way Karnal to protest against a BJP meeting, which was attended by Haryana CM ML Khattar, state BJP president OM Prakash Dhankar and other leaders of the party. Police have justified the action saying that farmers blocked the highway and pelted stones at them.