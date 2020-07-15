Punjab CM Tested Negative, Urges MLAs, Secretaries To Undergo COVID Test

A day after a Cabinet Minister of Punjab government tested positive of Coronavirus, Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh sampled and tested negative. Rural Development and Panchayat Minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa tested positive after coming in contact with an IAS who already tested positive.

Taking the note of spreading the virus among bureaucrats and ministers, Punjab CM today urged all the MLAs along with their secretaries to go for a COVID test. The CM said that as several officers were tested positive and MLAs are every day dealing with those positive officers, they should undergo the test to avoid the spread. Though Cabinet Minister Bajwa was also asymptomatic and after getting the information of the IAS and Director of Panchayat Department turning positive, Bajwa himself underwent a COVID test.

Read: No Home Quarantine For Those Coming To Punjab For Less Than 72 Hours

Read: Punjab Cabinet & CM Captain Amarinder Singh To Undergo Covid Test After Min Tests Positive

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu and Industry Minister Sham Sunder Arora had already sampled and reports remain negative. Balbir Sidhu said that he had recently tested negative but will again get his tests done after five days to make that he is not infected. Even industry minister Arora gave his samples yesterday and reports revealed negative today.

Capt Amarinder Singh said that he had a word with Bajwa and his health is fine and soon he will be shifted to home isolation. He added that ministers, MLAs and bureaucrats are into public dealing exercise every day due to which they all facing major risk of exposure. Testing is the one way to make sure about the safety of all of us.

Punjab Jail Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Social Welfare Minister Aruna Chaudhary have given their samples for COVID test and rest of the ministers will fall in line. Punjab government has 17 Cabinet ministers including CM and out of that four reports are one positive, three negative. Rest are awaited.

Meanwhile, CM Capt has also urged the Kisan unions to put off their anti-farmer ordinance protest due to COVID situation. Capt has already rolled out the directions that Mandatory FIRs against the violators especially for political leaders and beyond this also people attending weddings be reduced to 30.

Read: Punjab Minister Tests COVID-19 Positive

Read: Nine More Died From Virus In Punjab As 340 Fresh Cases Surface; Total Count 8,511