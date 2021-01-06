Punjab CM Vows To Challenge Farm Laws In SC; Denies 'stealthy Implementation' Charge

Punjab CM Capt. Amarinder Singh on Wednesday revealed that his government would challenge the three farm laws in the Supreme Court. Speaking to the media, he lambasted the Union government for its lack of proactive stance in addressing the concerns of the protesting farmers. Maintaining that farmers have a right to protest, he contended that a solution has to be found at the level of the Prime Minister. Weighing in on their demand, Singh questioned the Centre on why the laws cannot be touched when the Constitution itself has been amended more than 100 times.

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh remarked, "It cannot be that the entire farming community of the country is asking for something and the government remains unresponsive. It is the duty of the government to respond to the people of the country. They elect you."

He added, "I feel that the farmers have made their stance very clear, i.e that these laws should be repealed. No law has that sanctity which cannot be touched. For instance, the Constitution has been amended over 100 times. So why is it that this law cannot be amended?"

Farmers have every right to protest. My sympathy is 101 percent with the farmers,there are old men and women sitting & protesting at the borders (Delhi border). Till last reports, 55 farmers had died — they are sacrificing their lives:Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh pic.twitter.com/9dRTeVgevU — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2021

Clarification on Minister's statement

Meanwhile, the Punjab CM refuted the impression that his government was stealthily implementing the farm laws. According to him, Minister of Food and Civil Supplies Bharat Bhushan Ashu had never made the statement that Punjab had opened its doors for farmers from neighbouring regions to sell their produce in the state. At this juncture, he reminded that Punjab was the first state in India to pass a resolution against the farm laws. Moreover, he highlighted the fact that the state Assembly unanimously cleared three bills to negate the impact of the farm laws passed by the Parliament.

The Punjab CM clarified, "Mr. Ashu is a responsible Minister of my Cabinet. He never made the statement. In fact, we are the first state in the country to amend them. We had a special Assembly session where we opposed the laws of the government of India and where we brought our own laws in."

The Farmers Produce Trade & Commerce Promotion & Facilitation (Punjab Amendment) Bill, 2020 ensures that wheat or paddy cannot be purchased except for a price equal to or greater than the Minimum Support Price. Anyone buying below the MSP shall be imprisoned for three years. The second bill- The Essential Commodities (Special Provision & Punjab Amendment) Bill, 2020 seeks to protect consumers from hoarding and black marketing of agriculture produce. On the other hand, The Farmers Agreement on Price Assurance & Farm Services(Punjab Amendment) Bill, 2020 provides that no sale or purchase of wheat and paddy under a farming agreement shall take place below the MSP.

